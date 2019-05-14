State Theater's play heads to Tatarstan

The Istanbul State Theater will perform "Bir Nefes Dede Korkut" ("Dede Korkut a Breath") in Kazan, the capital of Tatarstan.

The Ministry of Culture and Tourism in a statement said the play brings to stage the legend of Dede Korkut, which is on UNESCO's representative list of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity. It will meet spectators in Kazan on May 21-22.

The Directorate General of Research and Training head, Okan İbiş said the play will strengthen the cultural bonds between Turkey and those countries where the legend of Dede Korkut was sustained.

By putting the legends and traditions of Dede Korkut in the center, the ministry aims to create social awareness. The play, which premiered in southeastern Turkey's Gaziantep on April 8, has also been staged in Ankara and Istanbul.