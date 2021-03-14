Nature, Fukushima and a stork: Top pictures of the week

Mariko Odawara holds flowers as she prays to mourn the victims of the earthquake and tsunami that killed thousands and triggered the worst nuclear accident since Chernobyl, on the 10th anniversary of the disaster in Japan, in Iwaki, Fukushima prefecture, Japan, March 11, 2021.
Adem Yılmaz, 66, and the stork named "Yaren" enjoy hanging out together in the village Eskikaraağaç in Bursa, Turkey, March 03, 2021. Every year in spring Yaren visits Yılmaz and their story has been made into a documentary.
A screenshot of the Mars rover Perseverance successfully conducting its first test drive on the red planet, March 6, 2021.
A nun pleads with police not to harm protesters in Myitkyina in Myanmar's Kachin state, amid a crackdown on demonstrations against the military coup, March 8, 2021.
A woman wearing a mask takes part in a rally outside the Hennepin County Government Center on the first day of the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin on murder charges relating to the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S., March 8, 2021.
Pope Francis prays for war victims at "Hosh al-Bieaa" during his visit to Iraq, Church Square, in Mosul's old city, Iraq, March 7, 2021.
A general view of Salda Lake in Burdur province, Turkey, March 1, 2021. The official Twitter account of NASA Earth mentioned Salda Lake in their tweet a day before the NASA rover Perseverance touched down on Mars.
Police officers on motorcycles surround an injured companion during a demonstration against a police crackdown on gatherings, in Athens, Greece, March 9, 2021.
An aerial view shows a giant fresco by French-Swiss artist Saype painted for the 10th step of his worldwide "Beyond Walls" project in Ganvie, a village on stilts, Benin, West Africa, March 3, 2021. Five frescoes were created using approximately 700 liters of biodegradable pigments made out of charcoal, chalk, water and milk proteins.
Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.
6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.