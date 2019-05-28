Centuries-old mahya tradition examined at art show

A mahya exhibition, which comprises of images from the archives of professor İsmail Kara, a member of Istanbul Şehir University, opened its doors to visitors at Şehir Gallery-1 and will run till June 10.

The exhibition showcases the many examples of mahya, which are the illuminated message placed between two minarets during holy times like Ramadan and other religious and revered occasions.

Designed by Salih Pulcu and Halil İbrahim Düzenli, who are members of the Faculty of Architecture and Design, the exhibition also features pieces from the archives of Süheyl Ünver, Yusuf Çağlar, Ömer Faruk Şerifoğlu, Nazif Arıman, K. Yusuf Ünal and Halit Ömer Camcı. There are many images and documents about mahyas, which lighten minarets, minaret balconies and domes on holy nights, Ramadan nights, bayrams and on anniversaries of the enthronement of khalifas/sultans and conquests. They provide a perspective reaching from the past to the present.

Mahyas are a pleasant tradition belonging to Muslim Turks and to Istanbul and a part of religious life. Some examples of mahyas that reflect current problems, socio-political matters and expectations are presented to visitors at the exhibition. In addition to the images of mahyas, the curiosity of the visitors about the profession of building mahyas, a fine and difficult profession that needs skill, courage and endurance, is satisfied with related explanations and documents.