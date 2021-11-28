Tea drinking squirrel, floating Grogu and rain: Weekly top photos

Thousands of red crabs are seen walking in a drain on Christmas Island, Nov. 23, 2021. The annual migration of red crabs begins with the first rains of the wet season on Christmas Island, usually around October or November. Millions of the red crabs make their way across the island to the ocean to mate and spawn.
The sun sets behind artist Luke Jerram's "Floating Earth" at Pennington Flash in Wigan, England, Nov. 22, 2021. The floating Earth will hover over Pennington Flash for 10 days from November 19, as part of a celebration of Wigan and Leigh's watercourses and is the first time one of Jerram's globes has been floated on an open expanse of water.
Fans pay a tribute to late Argentine football player Diego Armando Maradona on the first anniversary of his death in the Spanish district of Naples, Italy, Nov. 25, 2021.
