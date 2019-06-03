Big worlds on small objects at Hasan Kale's Ankara exhibition

Managed by ECE Turkey, ANKAmall, one of the largest shopping malls in Turkey, continues to give a central place to art with the activities it holds. ANKAmall has been hosting the "Micro Art" exhibition by Hasan Kale, known as "the man who fills the fig seeds" with the paintings that he has made on hundreds of micro-objects.

World-famous micro artist Kale's miniature paintings are filled with many details on various tiny objects such as matchsticks, sunflower seed husks and pinholes were brought to the attention of visitors in the capital Ankara.

Opening the exhibition, Kale explained how he is happy to exhibit his works in one of the largest malls in Ankara and Turkey. "Everything that we omit, do not recognize and throw as trash sometimes has become my canvas. I started with the idea of opening new windows with different perspectives and creating a new language in the world. It has been 25 years since that day. I am glad that I have done this when I look back."

The artist has not opened an exhibition in Turkey for a long time. "All the collections that I prepared to introduce to our country and culture draw great attention abroad. It is a pleasure to be here today. I thank ANKAmall as they support us. There is a great ambiance here. I hope art lovers in Ankara will show interest in this exhibition. Every visitor will see a different thing. Maybe, this exhibition is a new beginning for us," he continued. The exhibition is on show until June 3.