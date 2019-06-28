Rhythms, dance to mark Colombia Day

Organized in cooperation with the Colombian Embassy, Colombia Day will feature the band Puerto Candelaria at Yapı Kredi bomontiada. The Colombian band, which will perform in Istanbul on July 5 as part of their Ilogico Tour, takes its strength from popular Colombian rhythms that excite and lead the audience into a magical world.

Puerto Candelaria has contributed to the special place of Colombian music in the world through various rhythms, like Cumbia Underground and Jazz a lo Colombiano.

The band has enabled Colombian music to reach millions of music lovers with more than 60 concerts in Europe, Asia and the U.S. Set to perform in Turkey for the first time as part of their tour that encompasses 14 countries, Puerto Candelaria will perform for everyone who desires to spend time experiencing Colombian rhythms and dance at Yapı Kredi bomontiada free of charge.