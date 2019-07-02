Aret Sevan's digital collage works on show in Bodrum

Aret Sevan opened his exhibition "Digital Collage" in Ottoman Shipyard Tower Art Gallery in Milta Bodrum Marina. Born in 1949, Sevan developed his talent by writing essays in numerous newspapers and taking photographs while he was studying photography in Paris, where he went after graduating from high school.

After he was back in Istanbul he continued to take photos, aiming to introduce Turkey through CDs featuring historical and touristic destinations.

Aret Sevan also held a concert with Nükhet Ruacan and Fikret Kızılok and recorded it at the same time. His first exhibition opened last summer in Dibeklihan. Sevan's current exhibition in Bodrum can be seen until July 9.