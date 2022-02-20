Racing ferrets, fire and Ukraine: Weekly top photos

People watch as waves crash against the sea wall at Porthcawl, South Wales on Feb. 18, 2022, as Storm Eunice brings high winds across the country. Britain put the army on standby Friday and schools closed as forecasters issued two rare "red weather" warnings of "danger to life" from fearsome winds and flooding due to the approaching storm Eunice.
A family watches as organizers prepare for the arrival of opposition leader Juan Guaido to present his unity plan for Venezuelans, in Maiquetia, Venezuela, Feb. 19, 2022. Reenergized recently by an unexpected gubernatorial victory in the home state of the late President Hugo Chavez the opposition is now trying to use that momentum to bring its divided factions together and launch yet another attempt to topple his political heirs.
A Ukrainian officer points in the direction of the incoming shelling next to a building that was hit by a large caliber mortar shell in the front line village of Krymske, Luhansk region, in eastern Ukraine, Feb. 19, 2022. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, facing a sharp spike in violence in and around territory held by Russia-backed rebels and increasingly dire warnings that Russia plans to invade, on Saturday called for Russian President Vladimir Putin to meet him and seek resolution to the crisis.
Patients lie on hospital beds as they wait at a temporary makeshift treatment area outside Caritas Medical Center in Hong Kong, Feb. 18, 2022. Hong Kong's hospitals reached 90% capacity on Thursday and quarantine facilities were at their limit, authorities said, as the city struggles to snuff out a record number of new COVID-19 cases by adhering to China's "zero tolerance" strategy.
Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.
6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.