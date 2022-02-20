Racing ferrets, fire and Ukraine: Weekly top photos

A family watches as organizers prepare for the arrival of opposition leader Juan Guaido to present his unity plan for Venezuelans, in Maiquetia, Venezuela, Feb. 19, 2022. Reenergized recently by an unexpected gubernatorial victory in the home state of the late President Hugo Chavez the opposition is now trying to use that momentum to bring its divided factions together and launch yet another attempt to topple his political heirs.

(AP Photo)