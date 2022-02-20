Daily Sabah logo

Racing ferrets, fire and Ukraine: Weekly top photos

by agencies Feb 20, 2022 10:45 am +03 +03:00

A Ukrainian officer is reflected in a mirror as he smokes a cigarette at a position on the line of separation between Ukraine-held territory and rebel-held territory near Zolote, Ukraine, Feb. 19, 2022.

(AP Photo)

A person stands in front of trucks blocking Wellington Street as truckers and their supporters continue to protest against coronavirus vaccine mandates in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, Feb. 15, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

People and Buddhist monks light lanterns during Makha Bucha Day at the Wat Phra Dhammakaya temple, following the spread of the coronavirus, in Pathum Thani province, Thailand, Feb. 16, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

A ferret is seen at the start of the time track during the Ferret Racing Championship at the Craven Arms and Cruck Barn in Appletreewick, Britain, Feb. 16, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

Sarah Palin, 2008 Republican vice presidential candidate and former Alaska governor, gestures as she exits the court during her defamation lawsuit against The New York Times, at the United States Courthouse in the Manhattan borough of New York City, U.S., Feb. 14, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

Athletes in action during the second semifinal of the Men's Team Sprint Classic Semifinals, National Cross-Country Center, Zhangjiakou, China, Feb. 16, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

A worker washes hotel windows at a shopping district in Tokyo, Japan, Feb. 15, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

An interior view shows a kindergarten, which according to Ukraine's military officials was damaged by shelling, in Stanytsia Luhanska, in the Luhansk region, Ukraine, Feb. 17, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

People watch as waves crash against the sea wall at Porthcawl, South Wales on Feb. 18, 2022, as Storm Eunice brings high winds across the country. Britain put the army on standby Friday and schools closed as forecasters issued two rare "red weather" warnings of "danger to life" from fearsome winds and flooding due to the approaching storm Eunice.

(AFP Photo)

The Russian Navy's Project 22160 Patrol Vessel Dmitriy Rogachev 375 sails through the Bosporus on its way to the Black Sea past the city Istanbul with Süleymaniye mosque in the background, Turkey, Feb. 16, 2022.

(AFP Photo)

A family watches as organizers prepare for the arrival of opposition leader Juan Guaido to present his unity plan for Venezuelans, in Maiquetia, Venezuela, Feb. 19, 2022. Reenergized recently by an unexpected gubernatorial victory in the home state of the late President Hugo Chavez the opposition is now trying to use that momentum to bring its divided factions together and launch yet another attempt to topple his political heirs.

(AP Photo)

A woman lights a candle during Makha Bucha celebrations at Wat Dhammakaya temple in Pathum Thani province, north of Bangkok, Thailand, Feb. 16, 2022.

(AFP Photo)

A child checks out ornamental fish displayed at a pet shop in Chennai, India, Feb. 17, 2022.

(AFP Photo)

Fishermen fish on Galata Bridge early in the morning backdropped by Suleymaniye Mosque, Istanbul, Turkey, Feb. 16, 2022.

(AFP Photo)

A Ukrainian officer points in the direction of the incoming shelling next to a building that was hit by a large caliber mortar shell in the front line village of Krymske, Luhansk region, in eastern Ukraine, Feb. 19, 2022. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, facing a sharp spike in violence in and around territory held by Russia-backed rebels and increasingly dire warnings that Russia plans to invade, on Saturday called for Russian President Vladimir Putin to meet him and seek resolution to the crisis.

(AP Photo)

A fire consumes a forest near Ituzaingo in the Corrientes province of Argentina, Feb. 19, 2022. Fires have burnt over half a million hectares.

(AP Photo)

Member of the fire services rescue team look for survivors in a mudslide in Petropolis, Brazil, Feb. 16, 2022. Large-scale flooding destroyed hundreds of properties and claimed at least 34 lives in the area.

(AFP Photo)

Sculptures of horned devils adorn the house of Bolivian miner David Choque, intended as a playful nod to the South American country's colonial past, but which has shocked some neighbors who fear a link to occult rituals, in El Alto, Bolivia, Feb. 16, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

A blacksmith throws molten metal to create a shower of sparks, on the eve of the Lantern Festival, which marks the end of Lunar New Year celebrations, at a park in Beijing, China, Feb. 15, 2022.

(AFP Photo)

Patients lie on hospital beds as they wait at a temporary makeshift treatment area outside Caritas Medical Center in Hong Kong, Feb. 18, 2022. Hong Kong's hospitals reached 90% capacity on Thursday and quarantine facilities were at their limit, authorities said, as the city struggles to snuff out a record number of new COVID-19 cases by adhering to China's "zero tolerance" strategy.

(AP Photo)

