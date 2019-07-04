Turkish, Syrian women open group art exhibition

A group of Turkish and Syrian women in Gaziantep has opened an exhibition that showcases the handmade objects and artworks they made.

The participants are members of the Mutfak/Matbakh Women Workshop, established by Kırkayak Kültür's "Women Cooperation in Art" project. The exhibition will showcase paintings, sculptures and jewelry created by the women over the period of a month working at the Münihpaşa Public Library.

Syrian painter Falak al Ghazzi, a trainer at the project, said she was happy to see the fruit of their efforts at the exhibition. According to al Ghazzi, women socialize through art. "Being a part of this project made me so happy. We had a chance to know each other. Women started to understand each other much better. I hope this kind of work continues."

Bengü Karaduman, another trainer of project, said, in the beginning, the women had approached each other with some prejudice because they never came in close contact before. Throughout the training, they got a better mutual understanding and they gave each other a chance.

The exhibition can be visited until July 16.