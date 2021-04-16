Rebuilding Paris' iconic Notre Dame Cathedral after blaze

Two years after a fire tore through Paris’ most famous cathedral and shocked the world construction works continue at the building site that Notre Dame has become. The ambitious rebuilding project aims to restore the 12th-century monument by 2024, yet officials acknowledge the work won’t be fully completed by then.
Workers at the reconstruction site of the Notre-Dame de Paris Cathedral, which was damaged in a devastating fire two years ago, as restoration works continue, in Paris, France, April 15, 2021.
French President Emmanuel Macron (C), Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo (R) and French Army General Jean-Louis Georgelin, in charge of Notre-Dame Cathedral reconstruction, visit the reconstruction site of the roof of the Notre-Dame de Paris Cathedral, which was damaged in a devastating fire two years ago, as restoration works continue, in Paris, France, April 15, 2021.
Busy workers are seen near a stained glass window under the vaults at the reconstruction site during a visit of the French president at the Notre-Dame de Paris Cathedral, which was damaged in a devastating fire two years ago, as restoration works continue, in Paris, France, April 15, 2021.
Workmen plaster stonework as they rappel down a vault at the reconstruction site during French President Emmanuel Macron's visit at the Notre-Dame de Paris Cathedral, which was damaged in a devastating fire two years ago, as restoration works continue, in Paris, France, April 15, 2021.
