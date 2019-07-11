Last day to experience 'Dark' platform

Kanyon shopping mall in Istanbul invites guests for a unique experience of the Netflix series '"Dark," which consists of striking themes and visuals.

The platform brings together guests with supreme knowledge about the details of the series.

"Dark," focusing on time travel, featuring the families of the German town of Winden that are mystically connected and their efforts to prevent the apocalypse, passes through different times in systematic intervals such as 1986 and 2053.

The platform includes a cave-shaped world encapsulating all time dimensions to make the audience fully capture the show's experience.

The cave is separated into rooms, housing a section where time travel experiments are made, two city sections divided as 99 years before and after, and a projection room that presents the standard visual richness of "Dark" interactively.

Season 2 was released on June 21 and has been drawing a lot of attention and positive feedback. Today is the final day to experience the "Dark" platform.