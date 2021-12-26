Christmas, floods and lava: Weekly top photos

Farmers light candles as they block railway tracks during a demonstration demanding compensation and jobs for the families of those who died during protests against the central government's agricultural reforms and other economic issues at Devi Dasspura village on the outskirts of Amritsar, India, Dec. 22, 2021.
