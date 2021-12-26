Daily Sabah logo

Christmas, floods and lava: Weekly top photos

by agencies Dec 26, 2021 11:43 am +03 +03:00

Geese fly overhead as the first winter frost blankets the fields in Oudeland van Strijen, the Netherlands, Dec. 21, 2021.

(AFP Photo)

A child has a meal as migrants rest at the "Bruzgi" checkpoint logistics center at the Belarus-Poland border near Grodno, Belarus, Dec. 22, 2021.

(AP Photo)

A person rests on the Stonehenge stone circle as they welcome in the winter solstice with the sunrise in Amesbury, Britain, Dec. 22, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

Catholic nuns from the Sisters of Bethlehem pray during a Christmas Eve Mass at the Beit Jamal Monastery near Beit Shemesh, Israel, Dec. 24, 2021.

(AP Photo)

Supporters of Chilean president-elect Gabriel Boric celebrate following the official results of the runoff presidential election, in Santiago, Chile, Dec. 19, 2021.

(AFP Photo)

People look at a residential house illuminated with Christmas lights, in Dublin, Ireland, Dec. 21, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

A pedestrian walks past a shop window decorated with teddy bears ahead of the Christmas festivities in Moscow, Dec. 20, 2021.

(AFP Photo)

Boats make their way past floating Christmas tree lights, Long Beach, California, U.S., Dec. 19, 2021.

(AP Photo)

Electricians adjust cables set up temporarily on the banks of the river Ganges ahead of the Magh Mela festival in Allahabad, India, Dec. 23, 2021.

(AFP Photo)

A man walks on Vasilyevsky Spusk (The Basil's Downhill) at the Kremlin during a frosty day, with the air temperature at around minus 21 degrees Celsius (minus 6 Fahrenheit), Moscow, Russia, Dec. 22, 2021.

(AFP Photo)

A man sits on the hood of a car as he waits to be evacuated by a rescue team in Shah Alam, Selangor, Malaysia, Dec. 20, 2021.

(AFP Photo)

A man dressed as Santa Claus jumps into the water at the beach of Acapulco, Mexico, Dec. 21, 2021.

(AFP Photo)

A young Palestinian boy peeks out from a hole in a curtain at his home in Beit Lahia in the northern Gaza Strip, Palestine, Dec. 23, 2021.

(AFP Photo)

An explosion is seen behind a soldier during a joint exercise called 'Great Prophet 17' in the southwest of Iran, Dec. 22, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

Farmers light candles as they block railway tracks during a demonstration demanding compensation and jobs for the families of those who died during protests against the central government's agricultural reforms and other economic issues at Devi Dasspura village on the outskirts of Amritsar, India, Dec. 22, 2021.

(AFP Photo)

People look out from a window at an evacuation center following typhoon Rai, in Surigao City, Surigao del Norte, Philippines, Dec. 21, 2021.

(Jilson Tiu/Greenpeace/Handout via Reuters)

This aerial photograph shows the erupting Piton de la Fournaise volcano on the French Indian Ocean island of Reunion, Dec. 22, 2021.

(AFP Photo)

An aerial view shows dinghies stored in a Port Authority yard, believed to have been used by migrants picked up at sea while crossing the English Channel, in Dover, southeast England, Dec. 21, 2021.

(AFP Photo)

