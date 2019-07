Contemporary artists to exhibit their 2019 works at Akbank Sanat

As part of the 2019 Akbank 37th Contemporary Artists Award Exhibition, the works of 20 finalists are going to be on display soon.

These works, which have been produced in various media forms, including painting, sculpture, installations, video and performance, will be exhibited at Akbank Sanat from June 28 to July 31.

Curated by professor Melih Görgün, the works belong to Ahu Akgün, Cemil Toprak, Çağla Vera Kılıçarslan, Dilara Özüçelik, Egemen Tuncer, Engin Ümer, H. Esra Oskay-Malicki, Hazal Ünsal, Kadir Kayserilioğlu, Lara Lakay, Larissa Araz, Meltem Koçak, Merve Vural, Numan Erdinç, Osman Sadi Temizel, Özge Yalacak, Semiha Betül Yıldız, Semra Doğan Ak, SUPER NORMAL and Ufuk Aydın.