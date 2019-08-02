Group show explores physical, spiritual migration

Trump Art Gallery is hosting an exhibition titled "GÖÇ" ("Migration"), which reflects the physical dimensions of migration as well as spiritual migration.The exhibition, where 28 artists are showcasing striking works exploring the concerns and motives of human migration, can be visited between Aug. 3 and 31. Migration is a concept as old as human history and one of the most important social movements across time. The exhibition reflects on migration between countries as well spiritual migration, and striking works are displayed regarding humanity's concerns about and motivations for migrating.

The exhibition mainly tells the stories of women and children who lost family members due to various reasons; yet it also includes works that symbolize hope.

Call for reflection and awareness

Drawing attention to the concept of migration and the problems if immigrants, the exhibition points out how the changing lives of immigrants living in Turkey and in different regions of the world leave permanent marks on the identities of individuals. It points out the impulses and emotions, spiritual space, temporality and social closeness of the change of identity. The exhibition calls on viewers to reflect and become more aware by focusing on proximity and distance, hope and nostalgia, moral and mental transformations.

Twenty-eight artists including Aslı Ekim, Barış Şehri, Başak Heval Tonger Yazıcı, Betül Kınay, Cangül Gügük, Deniz Akkoyun, Dilara Karakaş, Ece Ağırtmış, Eda Çağıl Çağlarırmak, Emir Yasin Yağmurca, Gizem Karahan, Gülçin Uzun, İrem Hakyemez, K. Muzaffer Gençer, Mesut Eser, Nezih Yaman, Ömer Faruk Erçetin, R. Hakan Arslan, Selin Tahtakılıç, Serdal Kesgin, Seren Ceren Asyalı, Simay Yaman, Suna Doğruyol, Suna Tüfekçibaşı, Tuğba Matgöncü, Ümit Tekindağ, Zeliha Aksoylar and Zeynep Yıldıral are participating in the exhibition. The show is curated by Kenan Bahadır Derre.