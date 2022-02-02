Sao Paulo hit by deadly landslides after heavy rains

At least 19 people have died in cities in the interior of Brazil's largest state, Sao Paulo, after landslides caused by heavy rains that have hit the region since Saturday.
Firefighters look at a car destroyed by a landslide after heavy rains in Franco da Rocha, Sao Paulo state, Brazil, Jan 31, 2022.
