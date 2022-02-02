Daily Sabah logo

Sao Paulo hit by deadly landslides after heavy rains

by agencies Feb 02, 2022 9:53 am +03 +03:00

At least 19 people have died in cities in the interior of Brazil's largest state, Sao Paulo, after landslides caused by heavy rains that have hit the region since Saturday.

Firefighters look at a car destroyed by a landslide after heavy rains in Franco da Rocha, Sao Paulo state, Brazil, Jan 31, 2022.

(AP Photo)

Citizens help firefighters remove mud in search of victims after a landslide caused by heavy rains buried homes in Franco da Rocha, Sao Paulo state, Brazil, Jan. 31, 2022.

(AFP Photo)

A firefighter and a search dog look for landslide victims after heavy rains in Franco da Rocha, Sao Paulo state, Brazil, Jan 31, 2022.

(AP Photo)

People are seen during the search of victims after a landslide caused by heavy rains buried homes in Franco da Rocha, Sao Paulo state, Brazil, Jan. 31, 2022.

(AFP Photo)

Firefighters and volunteers look for victims of a landslide after heavy rain in Franco da Rocha, Sao Paulo State, Brazil, Jan. 31, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

Firefighters and volunteers look for victims of a landslide after heavy rain in Franco da Rocha, Sao Paulo State, Brazil, Jan. 31, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

Firefighters search for landslide victims after heavy rains in Franco da Rocha, Sao Paulo state, Brazil, Jan 31, 2022.

(AP Photo)

Firefighters and volunteers look for victims of a landslide after heavy rain in Franco da Rocha, Sao Paulo State, Brazil, Jan. 31, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

A bulldozer carries people across a flooded street after heavy rains in Caieiras, Brazil, Jan. 30, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

Firefighters and volunteers look for victims of a landslide after heavy rain in Franco da Rocha, Sao Paulo State, Brazil, Jan. 31, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

People observe a flooded street after heavy rain in Caieiras, Brazil, Jan. 30, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

Firefighters remove the body of a landslide victim from a destroyed house after heavy rains in Franco da Rocha, Sao Paulo state, Brazil, Jan. 31, 2022.

(AP Photo)

A bulldozer carries people across a flooded street after heavy rains in Caieiras, Brazil, Jan. 30, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

A firefighter walks downstairs in a narrow pedestrian street between homes where a stretcher covers a home's door during a search for people in the rubble of a residential area after heavy rain triggered a landslide in Franco da Rocha, Sao Paulo state, Brazil, Jan. 31, 2022.

(AP Photo)

Firefighters search for people in the rubble of a residential area after heavy rains triggered a landslide in Franco da Rocha, Sao Paulo state, Brazil, Jan. 31, 2022.

(AP Photo)

Firefighters search for people in the rubble of a residential area after heavy rains triggered a landslide in Franco da Rocha, Sao Paulo state, Brazil, Jan. 31, 2022.

(AP Photo)

A flooded soccer field is seen after heavy rains in Caieiras, Brazil, Jan. 30, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

A house’s gate is seen broken by flooding after heavy rains in Caieiras, Brazil, Jan. 30, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

People stand in a flooded street after heavy rain in Caieiras, Brazil, Jan. 30, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

Firefighters and volunteers look for victims of a landslide after heavy rain in Franco da Rocha, Sao Paulo State, Brazil, Jan. 31, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

Firefighters and volunteers look for victims of a landslide after heavy rain in Franco da Rocha, Sao Paulo State, Brazil, Jan. 31, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

Firefighters from Sao Paulo state use a dog to find victims after a landslide caused by heavy rains buried homes in Franco da Rocha, Sao Paulo state, Brazil, Jan. 31, 2022.

(AFP Photo)

A citizens helps firefighters remove mud in search of victims after a landslide caused by heavy rains buried homes in Franco da Rocha, Sao Paulo state, Brazil, Jan. 31, 2022.

(AFP Photo)

A car stands on a flooded street after heavy rain in Franco da Rocha, Sao Paulo State, Brazil, Jan. 31, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

A woman picks up fruits from the ground after heavy rain caused flooding in Franco da Rocha, Sao Paulo State, Brazil, Jan. 31, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

Volunteers wait for their turn to look for victims of a landslide after heavy rain in Franco da Rocha, Sao Paulo State, Brazil, Jan. 31, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

Fruits and vegetables lay on a muddy ground after heavy rain caused flooding in Franco da Rocha, Sao Paulo State, Brazil, Jan. 31, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

Firefighters and volunteers look for victims of a landslide after heavy rain in Franco da Rocha, Sao Paulo State, Brazil, Jan. 31, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

