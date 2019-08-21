Panorama 1326 Bursa Conquest Museum hosts Ara Güler's photos

Panorama 1326 Bursa Conquest Museum will be a new stop for the photos that doyen Ara Güler, who passed away last year, took for the historical city.

A written statement from Bursa Metropolitan Municipality announced conferences, panels and various meetings to be held at the museum in line with the historical values it reflects.

In the exhibition, which will be held in cooperation with Osmangazi Municipality and Bursa Foundation for Culture, Art and Tourism (BKSTV), 15 photos Güler took during a visit to Bursa will be on display.

To be opened today at 2 p.m., the exhibition can be seen for a month by art lovers. Bursa 1326 Conquest Museum is Turkey's first full panoramic museum. Situated in northwestern Bursa province, the museum had been supervised by professor Halil İnalcık, a prominent historian who recently passed away.

The new panoramic museum illustrates the conquest of Bursa, the Ottoman Empire's first capital before Istanbul. Rich visual images and platforms depict the story of the empire's foundation. Cafes, conference halls, a library, administrative offices and an exhibition hall with a capacity for 1,000 people are also elements of the museum.