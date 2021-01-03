New Year's, sunrise and vaccinations: Top pictures of the week

Fireworks explode in the sky next to Rome's Colosseum during New Year's celebrations, in Rome, Jan. 1, 2021. Italy went into a modified nationwide lockdown for the Christmas and New Year's period, with restrictions on personal movement and commercial activity similar to the 10 weeks of hard lockdown Italy imposed from March to May when the country became the epicenter of the outbreak in Europe.
A man breaks a 2020 pinata at an event to shred documents containing something that people are looking forward to saying goodbye to in the year 2020 at an event in Times Square called Good Riddance Day amid the coronavirus pandemic in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., Dec. 28, 2020.
