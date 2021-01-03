Daily Sabah logo

New Year's, sunrise and vaccinations: Top pictures of the week

Jan 03, 2021 11:41 am +03 +03:00

Fireworks explode over the Sydney Opera House and Sydney Harbour Bridge during downsized New Year's Eve celebrations due to the coronavirus outbreak, in Sydney, Australia, Jan. 1, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

A view of Kudrinskaya Square Building during sunrise in Moscow, Russia on Dec. 29, 2020.

(AA Photo)

Medical personnel work over New Year's weekend at a field hospital set up in a sports gym to treat patients suffering from COVID-19 in Santo Andre, Sao Paulo state, Brazil, Jan. 1, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

Dr. Estefania Zevrnja gets a shot of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine for COVID-19 at Dr. Pedro Fiorito Hospital in Avellaneda, Argentina, Dec. 29, 2020.

(AP Photo)

A man wearing a face mask stands on top of a dune during sunset in Venice Beach, Los Angeles, U.S., Dec. 27, 2020.

(AP Photo)

Fireworks explode over the ancient Parthenon temple atop the Acropolis hill during New Year's Day celebrations amid the COVID-19 pandemic in Athens, Greece, Jan. 1, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

A black bulbul opens its beak to catch a piece of wild pear as it sits on a snow-covered tree in Dharmsala, India, Dec. 28, 2020. Black Bulbul are often seen in small groups, either roosting or flying about in search of food.

(AP Photo)

Fireworks explode in the sky next to Rome's Colosseum during New Year's celebrations, in Rome, Jan. 1, 2021. Italy went into a modified nationwide lockdown for the Christmas and New Year's period, with restrictions on personal movement and commercial activity similar to the 10 weeks of hard lockdown Italy imposed from March to May when the country became the epicenter of the outbreak in Europe.

(AP Photo)

Hot air balloons soar in the sky over Turkey's Cappadocia with a full moon on the horizon, Dec. 31, 2020.

(AA Photo)

Rohingya refugees disembark from a naval vessel as they arrive at the island of Bhasan Char in Noakhali district, Bangladesh, Dec. 29, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

A man breaks a 2020 pinata at an event to shred documents containing something that people are looking forward to saying goodbye to in the year 2020 at an event in Times Square called Good Riddance Day amid the coronavirus pandemic in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., Dec. 28, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

