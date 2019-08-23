Body-oriented discipline, dance at Beykoz Kundura

Beykoz Kundura's summer program, which brings together different disciplines including culture, art, education and technology, continues with "Intensive Dance Days" in August.

Intensive Dance Days, supervised by professor Tuğçe Tuna from Mimar Sinan Fine Arts University's Contemporary Dance Department, invites everyone to Beykoz Kundura between Aug. 26-31. The 36-hour workshop aims to enhance the body's physical capacity by focusing on dance and the body. A six-day intensive training workshop offered by Hilal Sibel Pekel, Melih Kıraç , Aslı Öztürk and Tuğçe Tuna will cover modern dance techniques, improvisation, body mindfulness, stretching, conditions and composition.

Focusing on enhancing the body's capacity for movement and perception, making the body physically stronger and more stretched and creating a connection between the mind and body, Intensive Dance Days welcomes professionals as well as beginners who want to get body-oriented training. Anybody over the age of 17 can attend the workshop.