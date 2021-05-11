In photos: 100 days of military rule in Myanmar

The military takeover of Myanmar early in the morning of Feb. 1 reversed the country's slow climb toward democracy after five decades of army rule.
Anti-coup protesters run away from military forces during a demonstration in Yangon, March 31, 2021.
They poured into the streets of cities and towns, carrying banners calling for the release of civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi, whose party they reelected to office by a landslide last November.
Demonstrators gather in an intersection close to Sule Pagoda to protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, Feb. 17, 2021.
With a partial understanding of the situation, they tried to block social media platforms, which they knew could be used for organizing protests. But their more technologically adept opponents devised workarounds and activated word-of-mouth networks. The vast marches and demonstrations continued.
Protesters take positions behind a barricades as police gather in Yangon, Myanmar, March 7, 2021.
The security forces turned more forceful, but demonstrators remained defiant. Terror and lethal force was unleashed on them, with the predictably tragic results. Hundreds of protesters and bystanders have been killed, including dozens of children.
Family members mourn over Aung Myo Thant who was killed during clashes with police in Yangon, Myanmar, March 30, 2021.
In the 100 days since its takeover, the military has failed to secure its position and faces battles on more fronts, as armed ethnic minority groups seeking more autonomy join their struggle to that of the democracy activists.
Anti-coup protesters prepare makeshift bow and arrows to confront police in Thaketa township Yangon, Myanmar, March 27, 2021.
In the cities, small bombings with homemade devices have become a daily occurrence, while hundreds, perhaps thousands, of activists have fled to join the ethnic guerrillas in the jungles along the borders, seeking safety as well as military training to continue the fight.
Anti-coup protesters stand behind a line of women's clothing hanged across a road to deter security personnel from entering the protest area in Yangon, Myanmar, March 9, 2021.
Myanmar's Commander-in-Chief Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing presides over an army parade on Armed Forces Day in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, March 27, 2021.
