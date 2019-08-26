Pera hosts commentary on new definition of kilogram

Pera Museum, which was founded by the Suna and İnan Kıraç Foundation, continues to provide a platform for artists from different disciplines producing new works inspired by their collections.

Inspired by the Anatolian Weights and Measures Collection, Pera Museum is preparing to present Nicola Lorini's video installation "For All the Time, For All the Sad Stones." The video installation offers an extraordinary perspective on current issues such as the changing definition of kilogram, the weight of the internet can be visited from Sept. 5 to Nov. 24. The exhibition will also include a presentation about the installation on Sept. 7.

The name of the video installation, "For All the Time, For All Sad Stones," was inspired by the Anatolian Weights and Measures Collection of the museum and is based on the expression "for all the people, for all the time," which was coined by the philosopher Marquis de Condorcet for the metric system.

Nicola Lorini, known for his work based on archaeological and cultural symbols, is a new artistic interpreter of recent developments in science and technology, such as the calculation of the theoretical mass of the internet and changing definition of kilogram.

The kilogram, the metric unit of mass, was modeled on the weight of platinum-iridium alloy in 1889, but its weight decreased by 50 micrograms over the past 129 years. Since the meeting in November 2018, when the International Union of Weights and Measures met to discuss the future of the metric system, the kilogram has been defined with the Planck constant so that the value of the measurement does not change.

Extraordinary view of time and what it producesThe installation focuses on video displays and audio, and Nicola Lorini aims to closely look at the understanding of time and history while questioning the ongoing thinking patterns. Based on the idea that daily objects and materials, which have become standards after the rise of the digital are now defined through abstract concepts, the artist takes visitors on a nonlinear journey at Pera Museum. Focusing on the tension between material production and the interpretation of knowledge, the exhibit includes statues made of different materials such as sand, silicone and bone.