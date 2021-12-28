Erciyes ski runs, Uludağ resorts: Best ski slopes in Turkey

With three chairlifts and ski runs spanning 12 kilometers, the Sarıkamış Ski Center is not just for professional skiers, but it is equally enjoyable for those looking for a winter holiday with a historic atmosphere. Sarıkamış is also a perfect spot for skiing lessons for beginners.
The ski center, which sits on a nearly 25-square-kilometer area, with its modern chairlifts and latest technology cable car system, allows tourists to enjoy skiing in different spots with its 18 mechanical facilities that are 21,300 meters in length and can carry 25,500 people per hour.
