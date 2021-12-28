Daily Sabah logo

Erciyes ski runs, Uludağ resorts: Best ski slopes in Turkey

by DAILY SABAH Dec 28, 2021 2:33 pm +03 +03:00

Davraz, İsparta

A bit off the beaten path from the well-known ski resorts in Turkey is the Davraz Ski Resort, considered a hidden ski haven for winter adventure lovers that is suitable for both amateur and professional skiers.

(AA Photo)

Salda, Burdur

The Salda Ski Resort offers both a beautiful view of the eponymous lake and five different slopes to test your skills.

(AA Photo)

Merga Bütan, Hakkari

With a total of six months and four kilometers on three different slopes, this ski resort is most definitely a hidden gem.

(Sabah Photo)

Palandöken, Erzurum

The Palandöken Ski Resort is one of the best-known places to hit the snow in Turkey. Rightfully so at almost 2,000 meters (6,560 feet) above sea level, the ski center is a place where you can ski for up to four months a year.

(AA Photo)

Saklıkent, Antalya

Antalya is not only for summer but for winter as well! Around 50 kilometers (30 miles) from the tourist hot spot, Saklıkent has four ski tracks operating from mid-December to the beginning of April.

(DHA Photo)

Zigana, Gümüşhane

Starting in November and usually up to mid-April this ski resort offers wide slopes to enjoy the Black Sea charm.

(IHA Photo)

Atabarı, Artvin

A rather small resort with a slope of 800 meters but nestled in the beautiful mountains of Artvin. The cafe and restaurant is open year-round, offering a breathtaking view.

(AA Photo)

Hazarbaba, Elazığ

With eight slopes, around three kilometers long, this one is for the more experienced and is considered Turkey's hardest slope to hit.

(IHA Photo)

Ergan, Erzincan

The Ergan Ski Resort offers the longest slope of all and is preferred by many tourists because it is a mere 12-minute ride from the airport.

(IHA Photo)

Sarıkamış, Kars

With three chairlifts and ski runs spanning 12 kilometers, the Sarıkamış Ski Center is not just for professional skiers, but it is equally enjoyable for those looking for a winter holiday with a historic atmosphere. Sarıkamış is also a perfect spot for skiing lessons for beginners.

(AA Photo)

Uludağ, Bursa

One of the best-known resorts, Uludağ offers various activities, including skiing, snowboarding, sledding and snow bikes. With 20 ski tracks spread over 300 kilometers, it has a lot to show.

(IHA Photo)

Erciyes, Kayseri

The ski center, which sits on a nearly 25-square-kilometer area, with its modern chairlifts and latest technology cable car system, allows tourists to enjoy skiing in different spots with its 18 mechanical facilities that are 21,300 meters in length and can carry 25,500 people per hour.

(AA Photo)

Yıldızdağ, Sivas

If you want a wide variety of activities you can head to Yıldızdağ, where in addition to the classic skiing and snowboarding you can also take a horse to explore the breathtaking nature surrounding the resort.

(IHA)

Karacadağ, Şanlıurfa

This ski resort is considered the "Uludağ of the Southeast" as many tourists flock to the slopes from the surrounding provinces.

(AA Photo)

Kartalkaya, Bolu

Kartalkaya ski resort, with a total area of 70 kilometers and 25 different tracks, lies in the Köroğlu Mountains.

(IHA Photo)

Ladik Akdağ, Samsun

About 80 kilometers from the city, the resort has a slope of 1.4 kilometers.

(AA Photo)

Kartepe, İzmit

Kartepe Ski Center rests more than 1,650 meters high on Mount Kartepe. There are 14 natural tracks in Kartepe.

(Takvim Photo)

Ilgaz, Kastamonu

The ski season starts in December and continues until April, offering ski lovers an opportunity to enjoy the Black Sea slopes for a longer period. The ski resort features two tracks with a total length of 2.8 kilometers.

(AA Photo)

Küpkıran, Ağrı

While it has rather shorter tracks for the skiing lovers out there, the resort is especially family-friendly.

(AA Photo)

