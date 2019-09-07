Istanbul welcomes autumn on the rooftops

The Istanbul Rooftop Festival, which has become an autumn classic for Istanbul residents, will be held for the fourth time on Saturday.

Having welcomed more than 30,000 music lovers since 2015, the Istanbul Rooftop Festival is opening its doors to add a new twist to the unique experiences participants have had up until this year, with fun events all across the breathtaking terraces of Istanbul.

Offering its participants a range of choices according to their musical tastes, the festival will host more than 40 musicians including Dole & Kom, Floyd Lavine, Jake the Rapper, Holger Hecler, Starts Like Dust, Menachem 26 and Zimmer. In addition to musical performances, the festival will continue throughout the day as the participants say goodbye to summer.

Turning Istanbul into a one-night festival area, the Rooftop Festival will host famous DJs in nine different venues including 16 Roof, Anton Peran, Barcelo İstanbul, Klein Garten, Mentha, Nest, Sky Pera Bar, W Otel Secret Garden and the Monkey Bar. In addition, the music will continue until the morning with the after parties at Klein and Flamme.

The festival will host the world's most famous musicians as well as the most powerful names from the local stage and will also offer many other events and activities from cocktail workshops to gastronomy lessons, and kite making to yoga activities.