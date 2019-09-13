'Impressions from Anatolia' at Taksim Sanat exhibit

The first exhibition of "Impressions from Anatolia" project, which is conducted by the Art for Goodness Association for successful fine arts students with limited financial means from different Anatolian cities, opened at Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality's Taksim Sanat on Sept. 11.

Thirty-six young artists from 12 different provinces visited the Istanbul Biennial, Contemporary Istanbul, Sakıp Sabancı Museum, Pera Museum and museums affiliated with the Ministry of Culture and Tourism last year as the hosts of the Art for Goodness Association. Following these visits, they produced unique artworks thanks to their experiences and observations. These works began welcoming art lovers at Taksim Sanat with the exhibition "Impressions from Anatolia."

The opening of the exhibition was held with the participation of Art for Goodness Association President Selin Bozkurt, board members and artists supporting the association. Within the context of the projects, young artists from Van Yüzüncü Yıl University, Malatya University, Kayseri Erciyes University, Kahramanmaraş Sütçü İmam University, Düzce University, Diyarbakır Dicle University, Şanlıurfa Harran University, Çankırı Karatekin University, Nevşehir Hacı Bektaşi Veli University, Antalya Akdeniz University, Mardin Artuklu University and Mersin University participated in the exhibit.

In the second phase of the project, students from Kars Kafkas University, Niğde Ömer Halisdemir University, Konya Selçuk University, Samsun University, Kütahya Dumlupınar University, Hatay Mustafa Kemal University, Trabzon Karadeniz Technical University, Eskişehir Anadolu University, Erzurum Atatürk University, Sivas Cumhuriyet University, Isparta Süleyman Demirel University and Trakya University will attend the art events in Istanbul.

Bozkurt mentioned they continue to expand the Art Bridge project by adding 12 more provinces to it every year and aim to host successful students from all fine arts faculties in Anatolia. She noted that Maltepe University supported the accommodation of students in this project, which was carried out on a voluntary basis without the expectation of any financial gain, and that Taksim Sanat, an exhibition space, was allocated free of charge by the Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality Culture Co. "Students from Van, Malatya, Kayseri, Kahramanmaraş, Düzce, Diyarbakır, Şanlıurfa, Çankırı, Nevşehir, Antalya, Mardin, Mersin, Kars, Niğde, Konya, Samsun, Kütahya, Hatay, Trabzon, Eskişehir, Erzurum, Sivas, Isparta and Edirne attended to our project. We would like to express our thanks to all the people, institutions and organizations who supported us in working to spread contemporary art across the country. United we stand, united we are stronger. Artists that will make their mark in the future are being raised."

The first exhibition of "Impressions from Anatolia" will be on display at Taksim Sanat until Sept. 30.