In photos: Daytona 500 ends with fiery, crash-filled final lap

by agencies Feb 16, 2021 10:55 am +03 +03:00

Michael McDowell won the rain-delayed Daytona 500 on Sunday, storming to an upset victory as a fiery last-lap crash unfolded in his rearview mirror.

Xfinity Series driver Brandon Jones (19) wrecks at Daytona International Speedway, Feb. 14, 2021.

(Mark J. Rebilas, USA Today Sports via Reuters)

McDowell, who only led the NASCAR Cup Series race in the final lap, emerged from a skidding pile-up to grab the lead and win a three-car sprint at the Florida track. It was his first win in the Series in 357 starts.

NASCAR Cup Series driver Michael McDowell (34) celebrates winning the Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway.

(Mark J. Rebilas)

"So many years just grinding it out and hoping for an opportunity like this," McDowell said. "Such a great way to get the first victory – a Daytona 500. Are you kidding me?"

NASCAR Cup Series driver Michael McDowell (34) raises his fist after winning the Daytona 500.

(Mark J. Rebilas)

Defending series champion Chase Elliott finished second while Austin Dillon came in third. Kevin Harvick and Denny Hamlin rounded out the top five.

Xfinity Series drivers Noah Gragson (9), Michael Annett (1), Jeffery Earnhardt (0), Bayley Currey (74) and Josh Berry (8) wreck during the Beef: It's What's for Dinner 300 at Daytona International Speedway.

(Mark J. Rebilas)

Xfinity Series driver Jeffery Earnhardt (0) and Xfinity Series driver Ryan Vargas (6) crash at Daytona International Speedway.

(Mark J. Rebilas)

Xfinity Series driver Brandon Jones (19) wrecks during the race at Daytona International Speedway on Feb 13, 2021.

(Mark J. Rebilas)

Xfinity Series drivers Bayley Currey (74), Cray Gaulding (52), Jeffery Earnhardt (0) and Ryan Vargas (6) crash off the track at Daytona on Feb 13, 2021.

(Mark J. Rebilas)

Xfinity Series driver Cody Ware (17) car catches on fire during the race.

(Mark J. Rebilas)

NASCAR Cup Series drivers Brad Keselowski (2), Kyle Busch (18) and Austin Cindric (33) collide with each other during the race on Feb 14, 2021.

(Mark J. Rebilas)

Xfinity Series drivers Daneil Hemric (18), Justin Allgaier (7), Ty Dillion (54), Josh Berry (8), Justin Haley (11) crash into one another during the race on Feb 13, 2021.

(Mark J. Rebilas)

NASCAR Cup Series drivers Brad Keselowski (2), Kyle Busch (18), Joey Logano (22), Brad Keselowski (2) and Austin Cindric (33) were involved in a crash culminating in a fire on Feb 14, 2021.

(Mark J. Rebilas)

Xfinity Series driver Ty Dillion (54) causes a crash during the race on Feb 13, 2021.

(Mark J. Rebilas)

NASCAR Cup Series drivers Ryan Newman (6), Erik Jones (43), Tyler Reddick (8), Martin Truex Jr. (19), Aric Almirola (10) and Alex Bowman (48) in the middle of a major crash during the race on Feb 14, 2021.

(Mark J. Rebilas)

ARCA Series driver Nick Sanchez (2), ARCA Series driver Greg Van Alst (35), ARCA Series driver Scott Melton (68) and ARCA Series driver Andy Jankowiak (73) lose control of their cars during the race on Feb 13, 2021.

(Mark J. Rebilas)

NASCAR Cup Series driver Kaz Grala (16) has a fire in his car during the Daytona 500 on Feb 14, 2021.

(Mark J. Rebilas)

ARCA Series driver Derek Griffith (55) wrecks during the race on Feb 13, 2021.

(Mark J. Rebilas)

Camping World Truck Series driver Tyler Ankrum (26), Camping World Truck Series driver Jason White (33) and Camping World Truck Series driver Tate Fogleman (12) cause a crash during the race on Feb 12, 2021.

(Mark J. Rebilas)

ARCA Series driver Jason Kitzmiller (97) has a fire come out from his car after a pit stop during the Lucas Oil 200 at Daytona International Speedway on Feb 13, 2021.

(Mark J. Rebilas)

