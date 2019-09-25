Influencers, professionals flock to carpet inn for the best shot

The colors, styling, motifs and craftsmanship of Turkish rugs and carpets are well-known around the world. Carpets produced in Turkey are made from various materials such as silk, cotton and wool, or a combination. The one thing that every rug and carpet hand-woven by Turkish craftspeople has in common is bright colors that attracts people who appreciate aesthetics and beauty.

A 450-year-old inn in Cappadocia, the land of fairy chimneys, has been restored and turned into a huge Turkish carpet and rug store where tourists and locals can find the best examples of Turkish craftsmanship.

inn has become an internet sensation thanks to photos that visitors have taken and shared on their social media accounts. Discovering the interest, shopkeepers decided to encourage their customers to take photos. Those who do not want to buy items can take pictures with the carpets for a small fee. In a very short time, the inn has become a photography studio. Sedat İkman, one of the shopkeepers said that those interested in taking photos at the inn are outnumbering customers. "We are displaying and selling handwoven carpets and rugs from all over Turkey. For the last five years, there has been a boom in social media with the photographs featuring the inn and our carpets," said İkman.

The inn hosts up to 1,000 people daily who want to either shop or take photos. The price tag of the carpets varies between TL 300 and TL 30,000. The shopkeepers can close their shop for special photography sessions as long as they are informed beforehand. Although shopkeepers charge photographers for photo sessions, they let individuals take their best shots for social media accounts free of charge.