Mosques, bridges and Formula 1 cars: Istanbul streets see F1 action

After his experience on the streets of Istanbul, Gasly said: “Any time you have the possibility to drive a Formula One car at an iconic landmark is special. It was incredible to drive on the Bosporus Bridge, thinking that in a blink of an eye you cross the border of two continents – just amazing! We celebrate the return of F1 in Turkey.”
For Aston Martin Red Bull Racing, the race in Turkey marks a key anniversary for the team as its 300th Grand Prix. And Albon is hoping to build upon a recent breakthrough when his third-place finish at the Tuscan Grand Prix made him the first Thai driver to stand on an F1 podium. The team hopes to follow up on the one win and five podium finishes previously achieved in Turkey.
“Driving on the streets is challenging, but it’s fun. It’s nice to enjoy driving an F1 car in places which otherwise would never be a possibility. The view from the Bosporus Bridge is amazing, and to see it all from the cockpit of an F1 car was pretty mega, but I think the best bit was driving between the two continents,” said Albon.
Regarding this weekend’s race, Albon continued: “Istanbul Park is one of those circuits that made a big impression when I was watching Formula One as a kid, particularly Turn 8, which is one of F1’s most iconic corners. It looks really impressive, and I’m looking forward to racing there for the team’s 300th race. It’s a pretty big milestone, and I hope that we can mark it with a great race on Sunday.”
