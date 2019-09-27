'Broken,' solo exhibit running parallel to Istanbul Biennial

Galeri/Miz salutes the new art season with Mert Özgen's fourth solo exhibition "Broken," which opened in parallel with the 16th Istanbul Biennial.

"Broken" examines the paintings of the portraits describing broken, unsafe and destructive feelings in daily stories fictionalized by the artist. Comprised of 17 oil paintings and six ceramic masks, the exhibition reveals Özgen's interest in the appearance of the human being and his mood and allows spectators to look inside themselves while examining the eyes painted on canvases. Art lovers will be able to view these precious works on Oct. 1 and can visit them until Oct. 29.

Born in 1988, Mert Özgen graduated from the Neşe Erdok and Nedret Sekban workshops of Mimar Sinan Fine Arts University Painting Department in 2010. With a scholarship provided by the Erasmus exchange program, he had an opportunity to receive further education at the Academy of Bologna in Italy in 2008-2009. He completed his Cultural Examinations master's program at Istanbul University with the thesis "Underneath the skin: the wound through the psychoanalytic theory," which analyzes physical wounds within the frame of psychoanalysis and Christian icons.