Unrest grips Wisconsin city after police shooting

Aug 27, 2020 11:54 am +03 +03:00

Protesters march against the Sunday police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wis., Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020.

AP Photo

Police stand near a department of corrections building that was on fire during protests, Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, in Kenosha, Wis., sparked by the shooting of Jacob Blake by a Kenosha Police officer a day earlier.

AP Photo

An explosive device detonates as a protester pushes back on an armored vehicle clearing the park of demonstrators during clashes outside the Kenosha County Courthouse, late Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, in Kenosha, Wis.

AP Photo

Police in riot gear stand in a line against protesters next to a message spray-painted on the Kenosha County Courthouse, late Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, in Kenosha, Wis. Protesters converged on the county courthouse during the second night of clashes after the police shooting of Jacob Blake on Sunday, Aug. 22, 2020, turned Kenosha into the nation's latest flashpoint city in a summer of racial unrest.

AP Photo

A protester takes cover during clashes outside the Kenosha County Courthouse late Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, in Kenosha, Wis. Protests continue following the police shooting of Jacob Blake.

AP Photo

A demonstrator blocks the path of a Kenosha Sheriff's Department armored vehicle in Kenosha on Wednesday, August 26, 2020.

Reuters Photo

Men carry rifles as people protest outside the Kenosha County Courthouse after the shooting of Jacob Blake by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin, U.S. August 25, 2020.

Reuters Photo

A protester lights a cigarette on a garbage truck that was set on fire during protests late Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, in Kenosha, Wis., sparked by the shooting of Jacob Blake by a Kenosha Police officer a day earlier.

AP Photo

A protester gestures at authorities Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020 in Kenosha, Wis. Anger over the Sunday shooting of Jacob Blake by police spilled into the streets for a third night.

AP Photo

People try to push over protective fencing Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020 in Kenosha, Wis. Anger over the Sunday shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man, by police spilled into the streets for a third night.

AP Photo

Flowers are left in the remains of a burned out vehicle following the police shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man, in Kenosha, Wisconsin, U.S. August 26, 2020.

Reuters Photo

Flowers are left in the remains of a burned out vehicle following the police shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man, in Kenosha, Wisconsin, U.S. August 26, 2020.

Reuters Photo

Protesters take cover from tear gas fired by police outside the Kenosha County Courthouse, late Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, in Kenosha, Wis.

AP Photo

Authorities disperse protesters out of a park Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020 in Kenosha, Wis.

AP Photo

Bystanders watch outside boarded-up shops as protesters clash with police late Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, in Kenosha, Wis.

AP Photo

Protesters take cover behind a dumpster during clashes with police outside the Kenosha County Courthouse, late Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, in Kenosha, Wis.

AP Photo

A protester obstructs an armored vehicle attempting to clear the park of demonstrators during clashes outside the Kenosha County Courthouse late Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, in Kenosha, Wis.

AP Photo

A flag flies over a department of corrections building ablaze during protests, late Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, in Kenosha, Wis., sparked by the shooting of Jacob Blake by a Kenosha Police officer a day earlier.

AP Photo

A protester tosses an object toward police during clashes outside the Kenosha County Courthouse late Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, in Kenosha, Wis., on third night of unrest following the shooting of a Black man, Jacob Blake, whose attorney said he was paralyzed after being shot multiple times by police.

AP Photo

Heavy machinery is used to tear down a building that was damaged in fires following protests against the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin, U.S., August 25, 2020.

Reuters Photo/Emma Eunoia

Cars burned in fires are seen following protests against the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin, U.S., August 25, 2020.

Reuters Photo/Emma Eunoia

