Unrest grips Wisconsin city after police shooting

Police in riot gear stand in a line against protesters next to a message spray-painted on the Kenosha County Courthouse, late Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, in Kenosha, Wis. Protesters converged on the county courthouse during the second night of clashes after the police shooting of Jacob Blake on Sunday, Aug. 22, 2020, turned Kenosha into the nation's latest flashpoint city in a summer of racial unrest.

AP Photo