Cities, stories find voice at ongoing show

Istanbul's Gallery Işık Teşvikiye is hosting the group exhibition "EKO-ECHO Istanbul-Paris: Cities, Sounds and Stories."

The exhibition, a parallel event of the 16th Istanbul Biennial, opened on Sept. 20 and will continue until Oct. 12.

It features works designed by Pınar Yelmi, a Visual Communication Design lecturer at Işık University, Radio France Sound Director Charlotte Roux, Sertaç Kakı from Istanbul Technical University's Music Technologies Department, publisher Antoine Auger and voice documentary designer Anne Kropotkine.

The exhibition looks to strengthen cultural bonds between Turkey and France and highlight the rich history of the country's relationship, dating back to the 16th century.

It draws attention to the common but unique daily lives in Istanbul and Paris, through auditory experiences by blending the urban sounds with the memories of Turkish and French citizens in their own languages.

Designed to highlight the richness of the sound heritage and provide a realistic experience, this 360-degree auditory journey is presented in three sections. It starts with the installation of similar urban sounds and continues with the section where unique sounds of the cities are experienced separately. In the last area, there is an interactive installation where memories are collected from visitors. This exhibition, held with the support of the Istanbul French Institute, is of great importance for visitors looking to gain consciousness about sonic values and to understand the importance of their relationship with cultural memory. The exhibition is also expected to be displayed in Paris next year.