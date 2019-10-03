Upcoming show to shed light on Avni Lifij's world

One of the original representatives of the 1914 Generation, an exhibition of Avni Lifij's work, which sheds a light on the versatile production and the ideological problems of his time will open at Sakıp Sabancı Museum on Oct. 15

The Sakıp Sabancı Museum (SSM) is preparing to host an exhibition that reflects the scarcely known world of Avni Lifij (1886-1927), which has a unique place in the history of Turkish painting with its versatile production and conceptual framework. The exhibition aims to provide a detailed overview of Lifij's art criticism and thoughts, who is known for his allegorical works, in photography and his pioneering role in decorative arts. Focusing on introducing the great masters of Turkish painting and carried out with the support of Sabancı Holding last year, the "Avni Lifij: The Exhibition of the Age" exhibit, following last year's shows "Feyhaman Duran Between Two Worlds" and Selim Turan "Thesis Anti-Thesis," will be showing his works as an author and photographer and also his auto-portraits, landscapes and patterns, all 800 of his works will be exhibited for the first time together.

The family collection and archive of the artist will be together for the first time together with new productions by the artist and the new works at SSM Collection, Mimar Sinan Fine Arts University Istanbul, Painting and Sculpture Museum and the Sculpture Museum and National Library of Ankara will get together for the "Avni Lifji: Exhibition of the Age." Yet the author's writings and philosophical translations in Ottoman Turkish and French will also be presented in the exhibition. With the documentary screenings, conferences, exhibition tours and workshops for children, Avni Lifij's art and life will be addressed in an in-depth manner and will be the source for a catalog for the artist, focusing on an extensive selection of articles and works from his works, as well as his life story.

"Avni Lifij: The Exhibition of the Age" can be visited from Oct. 15 to Jan. 12, 2020.