Fashion show, exhibition work to celebrate women's successes

Simay Bülbül, who has been inspired by women in her collections since the beginning of her journey in design, handles women who have left a mark on the world again in her winter 2019 collection by touching on special issues. The stories of women who cannot be stopped by the difficulties they face and who have achieved success and firsts in different disciplines such as cinema, science, health, production, technology, fashion, social responsibility, literature and art by aiming to see beyond their dreams shed light on Simay Bülbül's "Women Leaving Doors Ajar" collection. The designer will simultaneously present her fashion show, where she will exhibit her new collection for the first time, and a photography exhibition, which opened Thursday, consisting of portraits of 10 young women for fashion and art lovers.

The exhibition, featuring black and white portrait photographs through which Simay Bülbül conveys her perspective, and subsequent fashion show will create a bond among women with inspiring stories of special women whose success deserves to be heard by the wider population.

Simay Bülbül combines leather and couture details in the Women Leaving Doors Ajar collection by bringing a new take to the avant-garde line that she has been sustaining for years with leather and fabric. She conveys her interpretations with handcrafted leather pieces and successfully transitions her fashion to night wear and special occasions by using bright, stylish details. With this collection, the tasteful designer provides a new perspective on life by developing a different stance. For the fashion show, which will be presented with special choreography accompanied by historic gates that were brought from different regions of Turkey, HangarİST, Istanbul's new event venue, will open its doors for the first time. While the collection's creative director is Hakan Öztürk, who also photographed the collection, the fashion show is choreographed by Öner Evez. This season's collection will be available in Simay Bülbül's new store Perveran and at Gizia Gate.

Simay Bülbül break ground with the photography exhibition consisting of portraits of women who have challenged their existence and thoughts and made a difference by changing our world. The designer will help fashion lovers experience unique moments with the exhibition. The photography exhibition and historically gated fashion show collection can be visited at HangarİST until Oct. 15.