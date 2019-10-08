'Göbeklitepe: Human and Life' brings ancient history to heart of Belgrade

The Yunus Emre Institute, Turkey's dominant cultural diplomacy institution, is holding its "Turkey Week" events with the theme "Göbeklitepe: Human and Life" this year as part of its educational, scientific and cultural events it has held with a different theme every year through its culture centers around the world since 2009.

The Turkey Week events started in Romania's capital of Bucharest and continued in Zagreb, Croatia. The events are being held in the Serbian capital of Belgrade on Oct. 7-10, 2019. Prepared with inspiration from the historical journey of Göbeklitepe, which is called the "zero point of history," where the first cities, bureaucracy, writing and state in history emerged, Turkey Week aims to introduce Turkey's riches to the world. Within this scope, Kalemegdan, the most important touristic venue in Belgrade, is hosting the "Göbeklitepe Exhibition" during Turkey Week, which is being held with the main theme of "Göbeklitepe: Human and Life" in Belgrade.

The program will feature the historical journey of Göbeklitepe and will present the monumental works of Göbeklitepe to the Serbian people. Turkey Week, which shares the human and life journey of Anatolia with the world, consists of a conference on Göbeklitepe by Göbeklitepe Excavation Committee Head Celal Uludağ at the University of Belgrade; the Anatolian Civilizations Ceramic Exhibition; a workshop by Anadolu University faculty member and award-winning artist, professor Sıdıka Sevim and Cemalettin Sevin; an "Anatolian Spirit" conc

ert by Uğur Işılak with an extraordinary cello performance and music master class; promotional activities to introduce Turkish cuisine, one of the leading cuisines in the world, by chef Ali Açıkgül; as well as culinary workshops, treats of Turkish sherbets and delicacies, and the "Southeastern Anatolia Project (GAP) From Past to Present" photograph exhibition prepared by the GAP Regional Development Administration especially for the event.