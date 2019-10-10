Chaos-themed exhibit explores mobile art of 21st century

The "Chaos" exhibition by Turkish Mobile Artists (TuMobArt), the representative of mobile arts in Turkey, has opened for art lovers at the Marmara Pera hotel. The exhibition, organized within the scope of the "Art in Pera" project, will remain open until Oct. 19.

Smartphones have radically changed the habits of many of us, as well as of some artists, while the mass adoption of smartphones has led to mobile art. Curated by Mehmet Duyulmuş, the "Chaos" exhibition will display works by 18 TuMobArt artists in an attempt to change the habit of exhibitions. The "No Touching!" warning that we are accustomed to seeing in other exhibitions is not seen in this exhibition, allowing the visitors to touch the works.

According to the famous French artist Marie Laure Desjardins, mobile art is a new way of creating art with smartphones and tablet computers. Artists use mobile art to create and share new forms. A smartphone is the best-loved communication tool on the planet with its ability to listen, write, record, account, take pictures, play games and geotag. Now, a new chapter in the history of art is about to start thanks to smartphones. TuMobArt artists are the pioneers of the mobile art current.

The artifacts are now created on this tiny device, stowed in jacket pockets and can be watched on a tiny screen. Like any tool, the smartphone allows creators and artists to play and experiment. TuMobArt's "Chaos" exhibition is currently at the Marmara Pera for visitors to explore the art of the 21st century and take advantage of the opportunity to touch and experience the unique works.