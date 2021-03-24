Hundreds missing after deadly fire at Rohingya camp in Bangladesh

A devastating fire in the Rohingya migrant camps, the latest and biggest over the past year in the crowded camps in southeast Bangladesh's Cox's Bazar district, killed 15 people on Monday as hundreds remain missing, the United Nations said.
A Rohingya child walks through the rubble of the fire, Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, March 23, 2021.
Some 1 million Rohingya refugees live in camps in Cox's Bazar with little hope of returning to their homes in Buddhist-majority Myanmar, where most have been refused citizenship and face persecution.
Smoke still rises up from the camp as people look for their belongings in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh.
