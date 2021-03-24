Daily Sabah logo

Hundreds missing after deadly fire at Rohingya camp in Bangladesh

by Agencies Mar 24, 2021 11:56 am +03 +03:00

A devastating fire in the Rohingya migrant camps, the latest and biggest over the past year in the crowded camps in southeast Bangladesh's Cox's Bazar district, killed 15 people on Monday as hundreds remain missing, the United Nations said.

A Rohingya child walks through the rubble of the fire, Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, March 23, 2021.

(Getty Images)

Some 1 million Rohingya refugees live in camps in Cox's Bazar with little hope of returning to their homes in Buddhist-majority Myanmar, where most have been refused citizenship and face persecution.

Smoke still rises up from the camp as people look for their belongings in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh.

(Getty Images)

Aid workers worked Wednesday to reunite families separated when the fire hit the world's biggest refugee settlement in Bangladesh, forcing about 45,000 people from their bamboo and plastic homes.

A woman sits with her child between salvaged belongings in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh.

(Getty Images)

A fire burns at a Balukhali refugee camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, March 22, 2021.

(Rohingya Right Team/Md Arakani/via Reuters)

Smoke billows at the site of the fire as people flee, Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, March 22, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

An elderly woman is close to tears as her family looks through the debri, Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, March 23, 2021.

(Getty Images)

A young girl looks through the ashes of the camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh.

(Getty Images)

Refugees sift through the rubble in hopes to find their belongings and rebuild some shelter, Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh.

(Reuters Photo)

Fire burns at the Balukhali Refugee Camp, in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, March 22, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

Rohingya refugees watch smoke rising following the fire, Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, March 22, 2021.

(AP Photo)

Smoke hangs over the camp as people look through the rubble, Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, March 23, 2021.

(Getty Images)

Refugees look for their belongings in what is left of the camp, Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh.

(Getty Images)

Children help their parents in the search, Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh.

(Getty Images)

The fire burns at the Balukhali Refugee Camp, in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, March 22, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

Children collect grain found in the ashes of the camp, Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh.

(Getty Images)

People watch in devastation as the flames rise high above the camp, Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, March 22, 2021.

(MD Jamal Photography/via Reuters)

Fire and smoke at the Balukhali refugee camp, Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, March 22, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

Refugees stand next to burning homes after the fire broke out, Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, March 22, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

An elderly man sits next to a chest of his belongings as the fire ravages through the camp, Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, March 22, 2021.

(AP Photo)

A young girl fills grains found in the ashes into a bottle, Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, March 23, 2021.

(Getty Images)

A family sits amidst their few belongings salvaged from the ashes, Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, March 23, 2021.

(Getty Images)

Fire burns at the camp, Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, March 22, 2021.

(AFP Photo)

Children helping sift through the ashes to find some of their belongings, Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, March 23, 2021.

(Getty Images)

