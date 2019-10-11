Emerging artists to shine with Mamut Art Project

Applications for the Mamut Art Project, which enables independent talents at the beginning of their art careers to showcase their work, have begun. The deadline for submitting applications is Nov. 30 and the project itself will take place at KüçükÇiftlik Park from April 1-5, 2020.



The project supports works by talents who are at the beginning of their art career and brings them together with art professionals, including collectors, curators, galleries, cultural institutions and art lovers. Since 2015, under the main sponsorship of Akkök Holding, the project offers a unique field of discovery where promising artists showcase their work. Among the jury members of the Mamut Art Project are Sabancı University's Visual Arts and Visual Communication Design Program Coordinator, artist and musician Selçuk Artut, curator, writer and SAHA Association Director Çelenk Bafra, artist Aslı Çavuşoğlu, artSümer Gallery Founder Aslı Sümer and Odunpazarı Modern Museum (OMM) founder and collector Erol Tabanca.



Applications will be open at the website of Mamut Art Project until Nov. 30. Mamut Portfolio Days provides young artists the opportunity to meet with the Mamut team to discuss their portfolios to get opinions and feedback, and will be held this year as well. Details of Portfolio Days, held for the first time last year, will be announced soon and will also take place in other cities.



Mamut Art Project, which set out as an accessible art alternative and develops through productions by new artists every year, provides an interdisciplinary sharing and exhibiting opportunity that these artists can conduct by their own will. The artists are selected from among applicants by the jury members, all of whom are experts in different fields and change every year.