Istanbul Modern's family workshops offer fairy-tale journeys

Istanbul Modern has added a new feature to its weekend workshop programs designed for children and their families. In the workshop "Fairy-tale Maps," children set out on a journey with their parents. The workshop was designed to parallel Canan Tolon's "You Tell Me" exhibition and invites children to make a collective painting on the ground.

Children between the ages of 4 and 6 will visit the "You Tell Me" exhibition. Inspired by this show, they will listen to comments about fairy tales from museum experts that Tolon has chosen for them. Then, they will paint the images and places in these tales. Italo Calvino's jungle where the ground and sky combine and Jonathan Swift's Lilliput city are all turned into maps through the paintings of the children at the workshop.

The event will be held on Oct. 12 between 1:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. and on Oct. 27 between 2 p.m. and 3 p.m.