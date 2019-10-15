Turkish-Islamic show opens in Amsterdam

Albaraka Türk presents the Albaraka Calligraphy Collection Exhibition to art lovers in Amsterdam until Oct. 25, 2019.

The Calligraphy Exhibition, organized in the Netherlands to include various cultural and artistic activities, opened at the Amsterdam Yunus Emre Institute.

Albaraka Türk, a successful bank in the field of participation banking as well as in culture and arts, continues to work to achieve its goal of making the classic Turkish-Islamic arts permanent, handing them down to future generations and promoting them all over the world.

In this context, Albaraka Türk is acting in order to keep alive the art of calligraphy, which is an important heritage of our long-established civilization, and to introduce it to the world. It has brought together the Albaraka Calligraphy Collection, which consists of calligraphy, illuminated manuscript and marbling -- branches of classical Turkish-Islamic art -- with art lovers in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, this time.

Opening on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019 with the participation of Albaraka Türk Deputy General Manager Hasan Altundağ and a number of invited guests at the Yunus Emre Institute in Amsterdam, the exhibition includes works from the Albaraka Calligraphy Collection.