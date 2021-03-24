In photos: Heavy snowfall grips Turkey

The snowfall in the country's most populated metropolis Istanbul, which has experienced two brief but heavy snow spells over the last two months, will continue for at least five days. Severe winter conditions will replace a 10-day dry and relatively warm spell in the city.
Istanbul's governorate urged motorists not to drive unless necessary and said in a statement that crews would be deployed around the clock to respond to any problems related to bad weather.
