In photos: Heavy snowfall grips Turkey

by DAILY SABAH Mar 24, 2021 12:45 pm +03 +03:00

Many cities across Turkey, including Istanbul and Ankara, were battered by snowfall in the early hours of Wednesday, an unusual occurrence for this time of year.

(AA Photo)

The snowfall in the country's most populated metropolis Istanbul, which has experienced two brief but heavy snow spells over the last two months, will continue for at least five days. Severe winter conditions will replace a 10-day dry and relatively warm spell in the city.

(AA Photo)

Istanbul's governorate urged motorists not to drive unless necessary and said in a statement that crews would be deployed around the clock to respond to any problems related to bad weather.

(AA Photo)

People walk amid snowfall in Turkey's capital, Ankara, March 24, 2021.

(AA Photo)

A view of Ataküle during snowfall in the nation's capital, Ankara, March 24, 2021.

(AA Photo)

A man walks his dog amid snowfall in Ankara, March 24, 2021.

(AA Photo)

A view of Galata Tower amid snowfall in Turkey's Istanbul, March 24, 2021.

(AA Photo)

The Gölcük and Abant Nature Parks were covered in snow amid snowfall in Turkey's Bolu province, March 24, 2021.

(AA Photo)

People walk on the street as snow falls in Turkey's Ankara, March 24, 2021.

(AA Photo)

Trees are covered in snow amid snowfall in Turkey's Karabük province in the Black Sea region, March 24, 2021.

(AA Photo)

Cars passing through a busy street as snow falls in Turkey's Ankara, March 24, 2021.

(AA Photo)

Birds are seen on a tree amid snowfall in Turkey's Ankara, March 24, 2021.

(AA Photo)

People are walking out of metrobus station amid snowfall in Turkey's Istanbul, March 24, 2021.

(AA Photo)

A general view of Turkey's Istanbul amid snowfall, March 24, 2021.

(AA Photo)

A bird is seen on a tree amid snowfall in Turkey's Ankara, March 24, 2021.

(AA Photo)

Trees blanketed in white amid snowfall in Turkey's Ankara, March 24, 2021.

(AA Photo)

A general view of a street amid snowfall in Turkey's Ankara, March 24, 2021.

(AA Photo)

