Greek photographer to hold workshop at Boğaziçi University

Nikos Economopoulos, a world-renowned Greek street photographer from the Magnum photography agency, will hold a photography workshop at Boğaziçi University as a guest of Boğaziçi Chronicles with the support of Tekfen Holding from Oct. 20 to 30.



In this workshop to be held with Boğaziçi Chronicles, Nikos Economopoulos will tell of his experiences in photography to the participants and give hands-on photography lessons to them. Boğaziçi Chronicles is Boğaziçi University's international guest program which has so far hosted a number of world-famous men and women from the world of culture and arts, including academic and writer Susan Buck-Morss, producer and photographer Akram Zaatari, composer Juliana Hodkinson, literary theorist Michael Hardt, author Amitav Ghosh, author Alberto Manguel, anthropologist Michael Taussig, journalist and director Jocelyne Saab and actress and writer E. Sevgi Özdamar.



In the first lesson, Economopoulos will review the photographic portfolios of the participants and give them advice on how to ensure maximum personalized efficiency with the workshop. Participants, who are supposed to take the frames they are interested in during their discovery of the city, will come together from 12.00 a.m. to 03.00 p.m. every day during the workshop and choose the best photographs from among the city photographs taken by the group.