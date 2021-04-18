Daily Sabah logo

Ramadan, protests and camels: Top pictures of the week

by Agencies Apr 18, 2021 11:59 am +03 +03:00

Palestinian worshipers pray during the first Friday of the holy month of Ramadan at the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in Jerusalem's old city, April 16, 2021.

(AP Photo)

A fire burns in front of the police on Springfield Road as protests continue in Belfast, Northern Ireland, April 8, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

A traffic light for camels is seen at the Mingsha Mountain and Crescent Spring scenic spot in Dunhuang, Gansu Province of China, April 11, 2021. When the traffic light for camels turns green, farmers will lead their camels to cross the road.

(Getty Images)

A boy waits as a staff member of Palestinian Walid al-Hattab (R) distributes soup to people in need during the Islamic fasting month of Ramadan in Gaza City, April 14, 2021.

(AFP Photo)

An athlete rides by a mosque during the 56th Presidential Cycling Tour of Turkey, which started last week in central Turkey's Konya province, April 14, 2021.

(AA Photo)

Muslims pray during the first dawn prayers of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan, around the Kaaba, the cubic building at the Grand Mosque, as they maintain social distancing to help curb the spread of the coronavirus, in the Islamic holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia, April 13, 2021.

(AP Photo)

A cemetery worker lowers the coffin of a COVID-19 victim at the Nossa Senhora Aparecida cemetery in Manaus, Amazon state, Brazil, April 15, 2021.

(AFP Photo)

Lava oozes from a new fissure near Fagradalsfjall, Reykjanes Peninsula, Iceland, April 9, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

Brooklyn Center resident Jose Chavez wraps his arms around his daughter Cattleya Chavez, 3, as they listen to speakers during a protest outside the Brooklyn Center Police Department, days after Daunte Wright was shot and killed by a police officer, in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, U.S., April 13, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

Flames and smoke rise during a fire at the Nevskaya Manufaktura factory in central Saint Petersburg, Russia, April 12, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

A municipality worker in a protective suit disinfects the Kocatepe Mosque to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, during the holy fasting month of Ramadan in Ankara, Turkey, April 15, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

A Naga Sadhu, or Hindu holy man, wears a mask before the procession for taking a dip in the Ganges river during Shahi Snan at "Kumbh Mela," or the Pitcher Festival, amid the spread of the coronavirus, in Haridwar, India, April 12, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

Protesters try to shield themselves from tear gas fired by police outside the Brooklyn Center police station during a protest after a police officer shot and killed a black man in Brooklyn Center, Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S., April 12, 2021.

(AFP Photo)

Muslims observe the first Friday prayer during the holy month of Ramadan in Istanbul's Fatih Mosque, Turkey, April 16, 2021.

(AA Photo)

