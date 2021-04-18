Ramadan, protests and camels: Top pictures of the week

Palestinian worshipers pray during the first Friday of the holy month of Ramadan at the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in Jerusalem's old city, April 16, 2021.
A fire burns in front of the police on Springfield Road as protests continue in Belfast, Northern Ireland, April 8, 2021.
An athlete rides by a mosque during the 56th Presidential Cycling Tour of Turkey, which started last week in central Turkey's Konya province, April 14, 2021.
Brooklyn Center resident Jose Chavez wraps his arms around his daughter Cattleya Chavez, 3, as they listen to speakers during a protest outside the Brooklyn Center Police Department, days after Daunte Wright was shot and killed by a police officer, in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, U.S., April 13, 2021.
Protesters try to shield themselves from tear gas fired by police outside the Brooklyn Center police station during a protest after a police officer shot and killed a black man in Brooklyn Center, Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S., April 12, 2021.
Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.
6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.