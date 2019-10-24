Meet Mona Lisa: 'Beyond the Glass' at the Louvre

The Louvre opens "Mona Lisa: Beyond the Glass," a virtual reality (VR) experience that brings to life the story of the "Mona Lisa," the iconic masterpiece by artist Leonardo da Vinci (1452-1519), starting on Oct. 24. The VR experience provides an opportunity to observe this masterpiece's unexplored perspectives and is available for download through VIVEPORT and other online platforms for audiences across the globe. Visited by more than 20,000 people daily, the "Mona Lisa" is kept in protective casing due to its fragility. Through VR, the Louvre is now able to feature the world's best-known painting in its retrospective of Leonardo's work while offering visitors a chance to experience the iconic image as never before.



In the beginning of the seven-minute, immersive experience, users find themselves at Salle des Etats Hall in the Louvre, where the "Mona Lisa" is always on display, using the newest VR headset from VIVE. They will be behind the crowd of viewers initially. After the headset virtually removes fellow visitors, the users will then be transported closer to the painting to examine the work without the protective glass and frame. Left alone with the masterpiece, users can see the most eye-catching details of this famous oil painting, including the texture of the wooden panel under the layers of paint, and how the artifact was restored.







The extended version of "Mona Lisa: Beyond the Glass" through VIVEPORT transports viewers from their homes into the Louvre, entering the museum through its famous pyramid before traveling through the Grand Gallery. The experience also features additional works by Leonardo, providing greater insight into the celebrated artist's oeuvre.



The unique experience, which takes the audience on a journey through time, gives an idea of how the work of art has actually been created and how it has changed over 500 years. The narrator offers an extraordinary experience to support the story, offering legendary concepts and details about her identity and clothing.







"Mona Lisa: Beyond Glass" also presents the audience with Leonardo's "sfumato" technique, which means using very finely applied paint layers that make the transition from shadow to light almost imperceptible.



The VR experience also reveals details hidden by the original natural landscape behind the model.



This truly unique experience will be available until Feb. 24, 2020.