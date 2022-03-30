Furry stars: Monkeys near Florida airport delight visitors

As departing jetliners roared overhead, an aging vervet monkey moped on a mangrove branch one recent afternoon in the woods he inhabits near a South Florida airport, his ego bruised. Mikey, as he is called by his human observers, has long been the laid-back alpha male of a troop of monkeys ruling this tract of land, tucked off a busy runway at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

Female vervet monkeys Bella (L) Snow White, center, and Olivia groom each other in the Park 'N Fly airport lot adjacent to the mangrove preserve where the vervet monkey colony lives, March 1, 2022.

(AP Photo)