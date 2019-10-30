Countdown starts for 38th International Istanbul Book Fair

The 38th International Istanbul Book Fair, organized by TÜYAP Fairs in partnership with the Turkish Publishers' Association, will be held at TÜYAP Fair and Congress Center in Büyükçekmece from Nov. 2-10. The fair, which is expected to see the participation of more than 800 publishing houses and nongovernmental organizations from Turkey and abroad, will bring together hundreds of writers and readers over nine days of cultural events consisting of panels, interviews, poetry sessions, children's workshops and autograph sessions.



The International Istanbul Book Fair will host special events within the scope of the main theme "The Generation 50 in Our Literature" this year. Ayşegül Yüksel, Seçkin Selvi and Engin Uludağ, led by Zeynep Oral, will address "The 1950s and Theatre," Deniz Türkali and Burçak Evren, led by Atilla Dorsay, will address "The Generation 50 in Cinema," Mehmet Can Doğan, Nilay Özer, Murat Yalçın and Erhan Altan, led by Metin Celal, will discuss "The Generation 50 in Magazine Publishing," Eray Canberk and Erol Üyepazarcı, led by Fahri Aral, will discuss "The Generation 50 in Publishing,"and Adnan Özyalçıner, Cevat Çapan ve Ayşe Sarısayın, led by Doğan Hızlan, will address "The Generation 50 Storytelling and Poetry" in various talks.



International publishers to join



Hugo Setzer, President of the International Publishers Association, and Jose Borghino, secretary-general of the association, will meet with the publishers in an interview titled "A Global View of the Publishing Sector" after the opening ceremony of the fair on Nov. 2.



As part of international events, Susanne Lux and Frank Kühne will share their knowledge and experiences at panels titled "Making Independent Bookstores Sustainable: The Case of Germany" and "The Role of Books in Placing Reading Culture in the Education System," respectively on Nov. 3.



Publishers from the U.S., Germany, Austria, People's Republic of China, Dubai, Korea, Georgia, the U.K., Islamic Republic of Iran, Spain, Italy, Japan, Qatar, Macedonia, Mexico, Romania, Russia, Jordan and Greece will be at the International Hall which is open for the first four days of the fair.



Meeting of illustrators



The "Illustrator-Publisher Meeting" event, the first of which was held last year, continues to develop this year. The event, which will take place in the form of a closed meeting, will allow illustrators to reach out directly to publishers and allow publishers to meet with new illustrators. Another sectoral event to be organized within the scope of the International Istanbul Book Fair will be the meeting of independent publishers. The meeting aims to bring together components of the industry such as graphic designers, editors, typesetters and translators.



The entry is free for students, teachers, children, pensioners and disabled people and entry fee is TL 10 for others. You can buy your ticket online without waiting in queue at the fairground to reach tens of thousands of books and hundreds of authors. You can enter the fair with the tickets you have purchased from the fair's website and from the counters at the entrance.



The 38th International Istanbul Book Fair will be held simultaneously with ARTİST 2019/29th Istanbul Art Fair. The fair is open for visitors from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekdays and from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on the weekend. It will be open until 7 p.m on Nov. 10.