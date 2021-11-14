SpaceX, La Palma and Poland-Belarus border: Weekly top photos

A man pushes a bicycle on a flooded street in Chennai, India, Nov. 10, 2021. As the world was discussing the effects of unseasonal rain and distress to coastal communities amongst a host of ecological issues at COP26 in Glasgow, the southern Indian city of Chennai is being battered by rain leading to massive flooding and loss of life and property. The rain and floods are reminiscent of another devastating flood Chennai witnessed in 2015 that killed over 500 people and resulted in property damage of over $3 billion.

(Getty Images)