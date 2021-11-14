SpaceX, La Palma and Poland-Belarus border: Weekly top photos

A man pushes a bicycle on a flooded street in Chennai, India, Nov. 10, 2021. As the world was discussing the effects of unseasonal rain and distress to coastal communities amongst a host of ecological issues at COP26 in Glasgow, the southern Indian city of Chennai is being battered by rain leading to massive flooding and loss of life and property. The rain and floods are reminiscent of another devastating flood Chennai witnessed in 2015 that killed over 500 people and resulted in property damage of over $3 billion.
Issan Vilmar covers the eyes of her son before a light therapy session at the Saint Damien Pediatric Hospital of Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Nov. 12, 2021. A powerful Haitian gang leader said Friday he is easing a chokehold on fuel deliveries that has caused a growing crisis for hospitals, gas stations and even water supplies across the nation’s capital.
Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.
6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.