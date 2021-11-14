Daily Sabah logo

Politics
Diplomacy Legislation War On Terror EU Affairs Elections News Analysis
Turkey
Istanbul Education Investigations Minorities Expat Corner Diaspora
World
Mid-East Europe Americas Asia Pacific Africa Syrian Crisis Islamophobia
Business
Automotive Economy Energy Finance Tourism Tech Defense Transportation News Analysis
Lifestyle
Health Environment Travel Food Fashion Science Religion History Feature Expat Corner
Arts
Cinema Music Events Portrait Reviews Performing Arts
Sports
Football Basketball Motorsports Tennis
Opinion
Columns Op-Ed Reader's Corner Editorial
PHOTO GALLERY
JOBS ABOUT US RSS PRIVACY CONTACT US
© Turkuvaz Haberleşme ve Yayıncılık 2021

Daily Sabah logo

عربي
photogallery

SpaceX, La Palma and Poland-Belarus border: Weekly top photos

by agencies Nov 14, 2021 12:05 pm +03 +03:00

Scientists take measurements as lava flows from a volcano reaching the sea on the Canary island of La Palma, Spain, Nov. 11, 2021. The Spanish Navy has begun helping farmers on the volcanic island of La Palma as they try to reach by sea their lava-surrounded banana plantations.

(AP Photo)

A man pushes a bicycle on a flooded street in Chennai, India, Nov. 10, 2021. As the world was discussing the effects of unseasonal rain and distress to coastal communities amongst a host of ecological issues at COP26 in Glasgow, the southern Indian city of Chennai is being battered by rain leading to massive flooding and loss of life and property. The rain and floods are reminiscent of another devastating flood Chennai witnessed in 2015 that killed over 500 people and resulted in property damage of over $3 billion.

(Getty Images)

People take in the sunset in Istanbul, Turkey, Nov. 8, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, with the Crew Dragon capsule, is launched carrying three NASA and one ESA astronaut on a mission to the International Space Station at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, U.S., Nov. 10, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

Poppies are projected onto the Sydney Opera House at first light to mark Remembrance Day in Sydney, Australia, Nov. 11, 2021. Remembrance Day 2021 marks 103 years since the armistice that ended the First World War on Nov. 11, 1918.

(Getty Images)

Hindu devotees take a dip in the waters of the Yamuna river amid toxic foam caused by pollution on the occasion of Chhat puja in Delhi, India, Nov. 10, 2021.

(Getty Images)

A long exposure shows a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, with the Crew Dragon capsule, as it is launched carrying three NASA and one ESA astronauts on a mission to the International Space Station at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, U.S. Nov. 10, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

Seagulls fly around the statue entitled "Tommy," a first World War soldier by artist Ray Lonsdale at dawn in Seaham, Britain, Nov. 11, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

A man covers his dog as he wades through a water-logged road during heavy rains in Chennai, India, Nov. 11, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

Visitors wearing face masks to help curb the spread of the coronavirus walk across markings displayed on the floor for the social distancing measures outside an exhibition hall in Goyang, South Korea, Nov. 14, 2021.

(AP Photo)

Hundreds of migrants camp at the Belarus side of the border with Poland near Kuznica Bialostocka, Poland, Nov. 10, 2021.

(MON/Handout via Reuters)

A child reacts as migrants gather on the Belarusian-Polish border in an attempt to cross it in the Grodno region, Belarus, Nov. 11, 2021.

(Ramil Nasibulin/BelTA/Handout via Reuters)

Members of the National Orchestra System gather to try and break a Guinness World Record for most instruments used in a piece of music, in Caracas, Venezuela, Nov. 13, 2021.

(AP Photo)

Starlings fly at sunset over central Milan, Italy, Nov. 08, 2021.

(AFP Photo)

Issan Vilmar covers the eyes of her son before a light therapy session at the Saint Damien Pediatric Hospital of Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Nov. 12, 2021. A powerful Haitian gang leader said Friday he is easing a chokehold on fuel deliveries that has caused a growing crisis for hospitals, gas stations and even water supplies across the nation’s capital.

(AP Photo)

A Syrian girl looks out of a hole in a newly built mudbrick house in a village erected east of al-Safira in the countryside of Jarablus, northeast Aleppo province, Syria, Nov. 9, 2021.

(AFP Photo)

RECOMMENDED

This website uses cookies

OK

Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.

6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.