Izmir State Opera and Ballet to commemorate 81st year of Atatürk's passing

Izmir State Opera and Ballet (İZDOB) will perform Orhan Öner Özcan's oratorio "Her 10 Kasım – Atatürk İçin Ağıt" ("Every Nov. 10 – Lament for Atatürk") to mark the 81st anniversary of Mustafa Kemal Atatürk's death.

At the concert, which will start at 8 p.m. on the Elhamra Stage, soprano Birgül Su Ariç, mezzosoprano Eda Çapanoğlu, tenor Oğuz Çimen and baritone Volkan Şen will be accompanied by the İZDOB Orchestra and Choir.

The work, which will be presented under the direction of Orhan Öner Özcan, consists of 11 chapters. Following a short section on the "ti" sound to be played by the orchestra, the performance will continue with the chapters entitled "Yetmez mi?" ("Isn't that enough?"), "Ova" ("Plain"), "Ben Bir Kadınım" ("I'm a Woman"), "Bilmek İstersen" ("If You want To Know"), "Bilmek İsterdim" ("I'd Like to know"), "Biliyorsun ya" ("You know it"), "Yıldızın adı" ("Name of the star"), "09.05/A" and "09.05/B."