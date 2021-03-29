Indians gather for Holi celebrations as COVID-19 cases surge

Hindus threw colored powder and sprayed water in massive Holi celebrations Monday despite many Indian states restricting gatherings to try to contain a coronavirus resurgence rippling across the country.
Men daubed in colors throw colored powder at each other in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India, March 24, 2021.
India’s confirmed daily infections have exceeded 60,000 over the past week from a low of about 10,000 in February. On Monday, the health ministry reported 68,020 new cases, the sharpest daily rise since October last year. It took the nationwide tally to more than 12 million.
People throw colored powder at each other in the town of Barsana, northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India, March 23, 2021.
Daily deaths rose by 291 and the virus has so far killed 161,843 people in the country. The latest surge is centered in the western state of Maharashtra where authorities have tightened travel restrictions and imposed night curfews.
Hindu devotees walk around a bonfire in Ahmedabad, India, March 28, 2021.
Health experts worry that unchecked gatherings can lead to clusters, adding the situation can be controlled if vaccination is opened up for more people and COVID-19 protocols are strictly followed.
A man with his face smeared of colored powder, wears a protective face mask as he celebrates Holi in Kathmandu, Nepal, March 28, 2021.
