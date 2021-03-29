Daily Sabah logo

عربي
photogallery

Indians gather for Holi celebrations as COVID-19 cases surge

by ASSOCIATED PRESS Mar 29, 2021 2:02 pm +03 +03:00

Hindus threw colored powder and sprayed water in massive Holi celebrations Monday despite many Indian states restricting gatherings to try to contain a coronavirus resurgence rippling across the country.

Men daubed in colors throw colored powder at each other in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India, March 24, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

Holi marks the advent of spring and is widely celebrated throughout Hindu-majority India. Most years, millions of people throw colored powder at each other in outdoor celebrations.

People watch Lathmar Holi celebrations in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India, March 24, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

But for the second consecutive year, people were encouraged to stay at home to avoid turning the festivities into superspreader events amid the latest virus surge.

Indians smear colored powder on each other in Jammu, India, March 28, 2021.

(AP Photo)

India’s confirmed daily infections have exceeded 60,000 over the past week from a low of about 10,000 in February. On Monday, the health ministry reported 68,020 new cases, the sharpest daily rise since October last year. It took the nationwide tally to more than 12 million.

People throw colored powder at each other in the town of Barsana, northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India, March 23, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

Daily deaths rose by 291 and the virus has so far killed 161,843 people in the country. The latest surge is centered in the western state of Maharashtra where authorities have tightened travel restrictions and imposed night curfews.

Hindu devotees walk around a bonfire in Ahmedabad, India, March 28, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

Cases are also rising in the capital New Delhi and states of Punjab, Karnataka, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Haryana and Madhya Pradesh.

Men daubed in colors take part in Lathmar Holi celebrations in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India, March 24, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

Health experts worry that unchecked gatherings can lead to clusters, adding the situation can be controlled if vaccination is opened up for more people and COVID-19 protocols are strictly followed.

A man with his face smeared of colored powder, wears a protective face mask as he celebrates Holi in Kathmandu, Nepal, March 28, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

India, with a population of more than 1.3 billion, has vaccinated around 60 million people, of which only 9 million have received both doses of vaccine so far.

People use colored smoke as they gather to celebrate Holi, March 28, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

However, more than 60 million doses manufactured in India have been exported abroad, prompting widespread criticism that domestic needs should be catered to first.

Indians dance during Holi festival celebrations in Gauhati, India, March 29, 2021.

(AP Photo)

The government said last week that there would be no immediate increase in exports. It said vaccines will be given to everyone over 45 starting April 1.

Women shower flower petals in Noida, India, March 28, 2021.

(Getty Images)

An Indian woman smeared in colors looks into the camera, in Mumbai, India, March 29, 2021.

(AP Photo)

Youngsters play with dry colors on the occasion of the Holi festival, in Nagaon District of Assam, India, March 29, 2021.

(Getty Images)

A family playing with colored powderes at Durgiana Temple in Amritsar, India, March 28, 2021.

(Getty Images)

An Indian woman, with her face smeared with color, joins celebrations to mark Holi in Prayagraj, India, Monday, March 29, 2021.

(AP Photo)

A man shields himself from women, who playfully beat him with bamboo sticks during the festival in Uttar Pradesh, India, March 23, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

People dance as colored powder is thrown in Uttar Pradesh, India, March 23, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

Portrait of a worker making "Gulal," a colored powder used in Holi celebrations, at Shitla Mata Mandir Parking area in Gurugram, India, March 25, 2021.

(Getty Images)

Women hold bamboo sticks in the town of Barsana, India, March 23, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

RECOMMENDED

This website uses cookies

OK

Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.

6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.