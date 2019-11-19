Ara Güler's first solo exhibit at Istanbul Modern accompanied by a talk

A talk parallel with the "Two Archives, One Selection: Istanbul in the Traces of Ara Güler" exhibition will be held at Istanbul Modern in Beyoğlu today at 6.30 p.m.



"Two Archives, One Selection: Istanbul in the Traces of Ara Güler," the first solo exhibition of Ara Güler, who wrote history with his camera, will be introduced to the audience alongside a discussion on the master photographer.



Exhibition curator Demet Yıldız and Ara Güler Research and Archive Center Manager and exhibition counselor Umut Sülün will participate in the discussion along with Ahmet Ersoy from Boğaziçi University's History Department.



Among other topics, their talk will focus on the Istanbul photographed by Ara Güler starting in the 1950s and the various ways we can interpret his visual snapshots of the city's recent history.



Defining photography as "a variable and unstable medium," Ersoy stated that photography takes on a variety of meanings in different contexts and creates new encounters and situations when interpreted by the audience. The speakers will discuss how Güler's rich visual archive of daily life and the street should be positioned on the axes of today's nostalgia, memory and history.