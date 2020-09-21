Centuries-old tradition: Journey of soil to pot in Turkey's Izmir

The journey of clay consists of many stages as it transformed into pots, storage containers, yogurt bowls or small pieces used in garden decoration. It is stated that pottery, which is known to have emerged in and around Anatolia in the 6000s BC, experienced a great revolution with the use of wheel and kiln in the same region after 2500 years and started to spread rapidly to the world.
Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.
6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.