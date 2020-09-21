Daily Sabah logo

عربي
photogallery

Centuries-old tradition: Journey of soil to pot in Turkey's Izmir

Sep 21, 2020 2:19 pm +03 +03:00

Soil brought from the countryside for use in pottery production is first processed in the large mixer at the factory to separate out stones in the Menemen district, where approximately 30 companies operate in pottery production, Izmir province, western Turkey.

The journey of clay consists of many stages as it transformed into pots, storage containers, yogurt bowls or small pieces used in garden decoration. It is stated that pottery, which is known to have emerged in and around Anatolia in the 6000s BC, experienced a great revolution with the use of wheel and kiln in the same region after 2500 years and started to spread rapidly to the world.

(AA Photo)

After being sifted, the soil is left in "pools" to absorb the water and find its consistency.

(AA Photo)

After being sifted, the soil is left in "pools" to absorb the water and find its consistency.

(AA Photo)

During the drying process, the soil is separated into molds.

(AA Photo)

These molds are called "pascals" in pottery.

(AA Photo)

A craftsman kneads the compressed soil, which has passed the cleaning and resting phases, on the potter's wheel to take its final shape at the pottery factory.

(AA Photo)

A craftsman shapes a clay pot after kneading the compressed soil, which has passed the cleaning and resting phases, on the potter's wheel to take its final shape at the pottery factory.

(AA Photo)

A craftsman shapes a clay pot after kneading the compressed soil, which has passed the cleaning and resting phases, on the potter's wheel to take its final shape at the pottery factory.

(AA Photo)

A craftsman shapes a clay pot after kneading the compressed soil, which has passed the cleaning and resting phases, on the potter's wheel to take its final shape at the pottery factory.

(AA Photo)

A craftsman shapes a clay pot after kneading the compressed soil, which has passed the cleaning and resting phases, on the potter's wheel to take its final shape at the pottery factory.

(AA Photo)

The pots are taken to rest and absorb moisture.

(AA Photo)

The pots are taken to rest and absorb moisture.

(AA Photo)

A craftsman adds the final decorative touches before sending the pots to the oven.

(AA Photo)

The pots are taken out of the oven after about a day of baking and taken to painting, labeling and packaging at the pottery factory.

(AA Photo)

The pots are taken out of the oven after about a day of baking and taken to painting, labeling and packaging at the pottery factory.

(AA Photo)

The pots are taken out of the oven after about a day of baking and taken to painting, labeling and packaging at the pottery factory.

(AA Photo)

The pots receive paint, labels and packaging at the pottery factory.

(AA Photo)

RECOMMENDED

This website uses cookies

OK

Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.

6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.