Centuries-old tradition: Journey of soil to pot in Turkey's Izmir

Soil brought from the countryside for use in pottery production is first processed in the large mixer at the factory to separate out stones in the Menemen district, where approximately 30 companies operate in pottery production, Izmir province, western Turkey.

The journey of clay consists of many stages as it transformed into pots, storage containers, yogurt bowls or small pieces used in garden decoration. It is stated that pottery, which is known to have emerged in and around Anatolia in the 6000s BC, experienced a great revolution with the use of wheel and kiln in the same region after 2500 years and started to spread rapidly to the world.

(AA Photo)