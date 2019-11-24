Three solo exhibitions, one gallery

One of the leading and dynamic contemporary art galleries in Istanbul's Beyoğlu district, Anna Laudel sustains its exhibition programs with the new solo shows of three contemporary artists.



Aiming to support the artworks of emerging artists in Turkey, the gallery will showcase "In the Shade of Time" by Hayal İncedoğan, "Selfie" by Fırat Neziroğlu and "SYZYGY" by Halil Vurucuoğlu from Nov. 26 to Jan. 19, 2020.



The exhibitions will focus on challenging themes ranging from botanical sciences to the dichotomy and rediscovery of life. The artists also use different mediums and techniques.



'In the Shade of Time'



As an interdisciplinary artist who feeds from different production fields such as music, cinema, and literature, Hayal İncedoğan is known for her canvases as well as installation and video works. İncedoğan, after a long break in Istanbul, opens her fifth solo exhibition in Istanbul at Anna Laudel. "In the Shade of Time" is like the first of a long-term exhibit series.



The exhibition, which is developed within a system of archiving plants and expressed with the term "herbarium" within botanical science, brings a new dimension and meaning in the minds of the audience by combining today's visual experiences and memory. The artist, who has connotations from the previous exhibitions, comes up with a new subject and material for each project.







By taking this method as a principle, she pushes her limits. The project, which the artist has developed by starting to photograph the plants she has grown, includes works that are a result of an accumulation of approximately five years, including the growth processes of the plants.



Taking motifs as a means of expression, İncedoğan uses a unique language by combining different materials and techniques. With the exhibition, she explores the intellectual as well as the intuitive possibilities of the concept. Since the motif is suitable for synthesizing Eastern and Western culture, she emphasizes the importance of being open to universal dialogue.



'Selfie'



Fırat Neziroğlu turns the traditional weaving form, which is one of the oldest arts known in Anatolia, into a unique contemporary weaving technique. Providing a different perspective to the weaving tradition by using a fish line for the first time in this field, he drew great attention with his patented weaving technique to date.



The "Selfie" scrutinizes the difference between the "selfie" image and the "weaved selfie" image, which was accomplished in 600 hours. The exhibition invites the audience to be human with all their experience and to rediscover life by the "pulling out" of monotony.



The creativity of hands, which were seen as a divine gift in the old times, are forgotten in the modern age because we do almost everything with one finger. The artist reminds us of the divine creativity of the hands with his woven works. Also, he builds bridges between ancient times and the future.



Encouraging the audience to an inner journey, his weaved works consist of a rhythm. He makes the audience feel that the nodes of the fabrics are wandering in the dark and light sides, like the universe carefully created in 13 million years when nothing was present. This way, he explains that life is not stable and consists of the harmony between death and life, joy and pain, declines and ascents, separations and convergences, emptiness and fullness. The artist's latest acclaimed weaving work "Ahmet" will also be showcased at the exhibition.



'Syzygy'



Known for his use of different materials and unique techniques in his well-known stencil-drawings and paper-cutting works with spray, Halil Vurucuoğlu reconstructs the journey to the depths of the subconscious mind with a picturesque narration in his solo exhibition titled "Syzygy." This journey makes the audience explore their inner world in order to make sense of the external world and frees them from pressure.



The artist describes "Syzygy" as the state of coexistence of the similarities and opposites. The autoportrait work of the artist for the first time in a long time and references to his earlier works in this exhibition reveal his expertise in paper-cutting techniques.

