Documentary on Antakya in finals at Mediterranean Film Fest

The documentary "Soul of the Cities - Antakya," from public broadcaster TRT, has been nominated for an award at the Mediterranean Film Festival Cannes.



Directed by Tevfik Şenol and produced by Cüneyt Tezcan, the documentary is among those vying for the prize. In the production, Antakya province is presented through the eyes of two different residents. Hasan Büyükaşık, a silkworm keeper, and Ahmet Bostancı, a mosaic artist, who together display the cultural diversity of the area.



The culture of this city, in which the different communities of the three Abrahamic faiths live together in peace, is also reflected in the documentary. The documentary is written by Aybars Bora Kahyaoğlu and has a soundtrack scored by Cengiz Onural and Bora Ebeoğlu. The winners of the Mediterranean Film Festival Cannes awards will be announced on Nov. 30.